Magic's Reserves Make Big Impact in Opening Night Win

ORLANDO – While the Orlando Magic are the only team in the NBA with the same starting five this season that they had to end last season, they proved in Wednesday’s opener that they have additional firepower in other facets as well.

A big reason why the Magic were able to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 94-85 in the season opener at the Amway Center was the dynamic support provided by a deep and versatile bench. Led by the stirring returns of Markelle Fultz (12 points, six assists and two steals) and Mo Bamba (seven points, seven rebounds and a 3-pointer) and a solid debut by newcomer Al-Farouq Aminu (five points, seven rebounds and a steal), Orlando’s reserves held a 36-21 edge in bench scoring. Their play helped the Magic overcome early foul trouble to forward Jonathan Isaac (three points in 24 minutes), shaky shooting from Aaron Gordon (two of eight, nine points) and a third-quarter lull (outscored 24-16) that nearly cost them the lead. Fortunately for Orlando, the reserves all played well, it never lost the lead and was able to hang on for the hard-fought win.

All throughout the offseason, training camp and the exhibition season, Magic players and coaches talked about how their continuity within the starting lineup will be a big plus for the team this season. Nikola Vucevic (21 points and nine rebounds on Wednesday), Evan Fournier (16 points and four assists), D.J. Augustin (nine points and five assists), Gordon and Isaac played an NBA-most 852 minutes together last season, and they’re all back in Orlando again.

While that continuity will most likely prove beneficial again for the Magic over the course of the marathon-like season, it was the play of the bench that came through in a big way on Wednesday to help the Magic start 1-0.

``I feel like we’re deep and we have a deep team,’’ said super sub Terrence Ross, who scored five of his 10 points in the fourth quarter and saw the Magic go plus-17 on the scoreboard in his 19 minutes on the floor. ``We have a lot of talent and it kind of showed (on Wednesday).’’

It certainly showed in the manner with which Fultz – the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft – played off the bench in his first regular-season game with the Magic. Despite not playing in NBA game action in nearly 11 months, Fultz had total command of the floor throughout and carved the Cavs (0-1) up first, with his scoring off dribble penetration and, secondly, with his playmaking in the paint.

When the night was complete, Magic players had a tough time deciding which breathtaking highlight was the most impressive from Fultz. His no-look bounce pass to Bamba for a layup? The pass that he wrapped around a defender to Nikola Vucevic for a dunk? Or the play where he furiously tore up the court, split the defense and dunked with such authority that he dinged his wrist on the rim?

``I loved it, I loved every moment of it,’’ said Bamba of Fultz, who also threw the 7-foot-1 center an alley-oop pass for a dunk in the first half. ``I mean, we all kind of saw this coming, to be honest, with the amount of work that (Fultz) put in over the summer. We knew that he wanted to go out and shine.’’

Added Vucevic, referring to the wrap-around pass that Fultz made to him to set up another easy basket: ``That was great pass and a very, very hard pass to make. But his size, athletic ability and court vision allow him to make that play. He had a lot of great plays where he made plays for others and when he was able to get to the rim. He was great, and you can already tell with the way that he plays, it’s going to help us a lot.’’

Magic coach Steve Clifford also had high praise for the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Fultz, saying: ``He was the difference in the game.’’ But the veteran coach didn’t stop there, pointing out how others such as Aminu and Michael Carter-Williams (two points, three rebounds and one steal) had difference-making impacts. Aminu, a nine-year NBA veteran who signed with the Magic in free agency, was a plus-14 in his 29 minutes on the floor. Similarly, all five Magic reserves who played had a positive plus/minus ratio during their time on the floor.

``Tonight, is a great example (of Aminu’s impact) and maybe we don’t win that game if we don’t have a guy like him,’’ said Clifford, whose Magic don’t play again until Saturday when they face the Hawks in Atlanta (tip time: 7:30 p.m., TV: Fox Sports Florida). ``He can guard primary scorers, he guarded Kevin Love, he can guard a guy like (Larry) Nance (Jr.) and he can guard a guy like (Cedi) Osman. He’s so versatile and he’s so smart offensively that he’s easy to play with. He fits in well with that group and you can see his value.’’

Clifford thinks so highly of Carter-Williams off the Magic bench that he’s vowed to play him plenty this season at shooting guard and small forward just to have his defensive skill on the floor. Clifford feels that the 6-foot-6 Carter-Williams is the perfect defensive complement to the offensive mindsets of Fultz and Ross on the second unit.

``We’re creating a lot more offense with our defense and there’s a lot of reasons for that – Farouq does it and Markelle does it, but the guy who we have as the 10thguy just because the other guys are good, is M.C.W.,’’ Clifford raved. ``I’ve been around great defenders, but this guy is big time. He not only can guard the best players on the other team and make it hard for them, but he creates offense with his defense.

``We need to have (Carter-Williams) ready so that when the first injury hits, he’s in rhythm,’’ Clifford continued. ``And, to be honest, in preseason and in practice, he’s been one of our three or four best players. We’re not ready to go to nine (players in the rotation) and he needs to be in rhythm when we need a bigger role for him.’’

Fultz certainly didn’t need long to find his rhythm in the opener, burning Cleveland four times in the first half with baskets set up by his ability to beat defenders off the dribble and get into the paint. In the second half, with defenders looking to contest his shots at the rim, Fultz mixed things up and found teammates with his passing. Clearly, his ability to break down defenses and make plays for himself and others gives the Magic a dynamic weapon off the bench that they lacked in recent years.

``I think it’s a huge weapon, being able to be a big guard and get into that paint, put pressure on the rim and just find whoever is open,’’ Fultz said of his dribble-penetration abilities. ``That’s my biggest thing – I want my teammates to know if they are open, they are going to get the ball. It’s going to be on time and on target and all they’ve got to worry about is knocking (the shot) down. As the season goes on and I get more comfortable, I just want them to feel more confident if they are open, they will get the ball. It gives them more confidence and it makes the game fun for everybody.’’

