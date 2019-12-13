Magic Raise More Than $200K for Youth at OMYF Open

ORLANDO – Because of the commitment to community of both the Orlando Magic and the DeVos family that owns the franchise, all of the more than $200,000 raised on Thursday at the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation Open golf tournament will go toward at-risk children in the Central Florida area.

That’s just the way that legendary late owners Rich and Helen DeVos would have wanted it, and those ideals still guide the franchise daily in its mission to be difference-makers in the Central Florida community.

``The community focus and the philanthropy were instilled in us by our founder, Mr. (Rich) DeVos. It was a huge part of his life and he was one of the greatest philanthropists in this country,’’ Magic CEO Alex Martins said on Thursday prior to dozens of golfers teeing off in the 29thannual OMYF Open at Disney’s Palm and Magnolia Golf Courses.

``From the time that he and Mrs. DeVos first got married, they both said that giving back was going to be a big part of what they did in their lives, and they did it,’’ Martins continued. ``They instilled those ideas in us as an organization and in our staff. It’s really a part of who we are. One of our four core values is community and we try to live that every day.’’

The Open, along with the Orlando Magic Wine Festival and Auction (March 13-15), are the two largest fundraisers of the year for the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. And because the DeVos family covers all administrative costs of the OMYF, 100 percent of the money raised goes directly back into helping those most in need in the Central Florida community.

OMYF, which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $24 million to more than 500 local nonprofit community organizations over the last 29 years. The Magic’s community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. Each year, the Magic give more than $2 million to those in Central Florida by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants.

Magic players Al-Farouq Aminu and Wes Iwundu did their part in giving back on Thursday by attending the OMYF Open and taking pictures and signing autographs for the golfers on hand. Iwundu, who is in his third season with the Magic, said the Magic back up their talk of making a difference in the community with strong actions and work to help those in need.

``Any time that we’re able to give back or being out there to show our faces in the community, it’s good for us and it’s good for the people,’’ said Iwundu, whose Magic host the Houston Rockets on Friday night at the Amway Center. ``It’s not all about basketball at the end of the day. It’s about making a difference in our communities and giving back any way that we can. I’m excited to help any way that I can.’’

Martins takes great pride in the fact that the Magic’s coaches and players are committed to helping better the lives of those in need in the Orlando and surrounding Central Florida areas. On Thanksgiving morning, when the Magic served breakfast to those in need at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida for a 27thstraight year, head coach Steve Clifford not only sponsored the meal, but he was on hand to help serve the food. Martins often sees the same sort of dedication from Magic players when they volunteer for community service projects.

``Our players are great. We have such a great group of high-character players who realize that this community is important to us and them and they want to give back,’’ he said. ``They understand the platform that sport has to be able to have a positive impact on people’s lives – kids in particular – and they take it to heart, and they enact upon it. Any time they are out in the community, whether it’s at the Coalition for the Homeless, or helping out in schools, our players really embrace it.’’

Much of the OMYF’s focus is assisting at-risk children throughout the Central Florida area. For years, OMYF has donated $1 million in grants annually to nonprofit organizations in the Central Florida area that are focused on making the lives of children better.

Assisting the organizations that assist children, Martins said, is one of the many ways that the Magic work to make Central Florida a better place to live.

``There’s so much need amongst kids in our community, whether it’s the need to help them with literacy or there being so many families with kids who are homeless,’’ Martins said. ``Also, we have an obesity problem throughout America and in our community as well.

``So, there’s a lot of need among kids in our community,’’ he added. ``They’re our future fans and our future leaders in our community and we want to play a role in helping them get their life off to the right start and to give them an opportunity to have a great life.’’

