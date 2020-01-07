Magic-Nets Season Series Expected to Have Major Playoff Implications

ORLANDO – Considering their history from last season and the current standings, the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets would be wise to expect each of their four meetings this season to have enormous playoff implications.

The Magic and the Nets came into Monday’s game at the Amway Center separated by just one game in the Eastern Conference standings. Last season, the two teams finished with identical 42-40 records and the Nets earned the No. 6 seed while the Magic dropped to No. 7 based off Brooklyn’s 2-1 edge in the season series.

Seeding could weigh heavily in Orlando’s ability to do some damage in the playoffs in the spring. For example, if the Magic could climb to the seventh or sixth seeds, it could potentially mean a first-round playoff showdown against either Boston, Miami or Philadelphia – three teams it has fared well against over the past two seasons. However, if the Magic remain in eighth, they almost certainly would have to face the East-leading Milwaukee Bucks, who are 3-0 against them this season.

Those facts aren’t lost on Magic guard Evan Fournier, who said his team will likely have to expect a season-long fight from the Nets for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference.

``Teams that you are going to fight with for playoff spots, it counts more for sure,’’ Fournier said. ``Last year, it was Miami, Detroit and Brooklyn. This year, we don’t really know, but it looks like Brooklyn and us are going to be fighting for a playoff spot. It’s always important to win those games (against teams in the playoff chase). We’re going to play (the Nets) four times and you want to have the tiebreaker, so this one (on Monday) is definitely a big game.’’

Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson, whose team came into Monday riding a five-game losing streak, said his squad has too many issues right now to be talking about things such as playoff seeding. However, he does think that the Magic and Nets will be engaged in a season-long battle for a playoff spot – just as they were a year ago.

``I think it’s way too early, but if this was later in the season, and there was a month to go in the season, then we’d address (the playoff race),’’ Atkinson said. ``But we have too much to focus on in our situation and getting our group right. … (The Magic) will be there again and we’ll be fighting with them for a playoff spot because they’re too good. We both have our reasons with where we are right now, but I expect us to be in a fight with them all year.’’

MR. DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Nikola Vucevic, the longest-tenured player on the Magic, entered Monday’s game against the Nets needing one more double-double for the 300th of his career with Orlando.

Vucevic, who had two double-doubles in his rookie season while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, notched the 300thdouble-double of his NBA career on Friday when he had 20 points and 11 rebounds against the Miami Heat. A night later, Vucevic did it again by compiling 22 points and 13 rebounds against the Utah Jazz.

``It’s just about me taking pride in being consistent with what I do,’’ Vucevic said. ``The rebounding part is important at my position and obviously, with the scoring, I’m one of the main options for my team and I want to deliver. That (double-double statistic) just speaks about my consistency and me bringing it every night. It’s humbling to reach that (300) number and hopefully I can keep it going.’’

Vucevic will need to keep going several more years to catch Dwight Howard’s Magic franchise record of 457 double-doubles. While Vucevic recorded his career high of 60 double-doubles last season, Howard had at least 60 double-doubles each year in a six-season stretch from 2006-11.

FAN OF FULTZ: In the process of scouting the Magic prior to Monday’s game, Atkinson found himself constantly focusing on the enormous progress that Orlando point guard Markelle Fultz has made in his first full NBA season.

Fultz, the No. 1 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, played just 33 games in the previous two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers while battling through a Thoracic Outlet Syndrome injury in his right shoulder.

The Magic gambled that, once healthy, Fultz could regain many of the attributes that made him the top overall pick nearly three years earlier. The Magic traded for Fultz last February, held him out of action last season and then worked with him – on and off the floor – to get him ready for this season. Fultz came into Monday having played in 35 games (with 30 starts) and has averaged 11 points, 4.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.23 steals in 26.4 minutes a night.

Atkinson thinks the Magic nailed both the acquisition and development of the 21-year-old Fultz.

``How fast he is, his athleticism – that jumps off the page,’’ the Nets head coach said. ``I think he’s got a really good feel passing the ball and understanding how to get guys in positions to score. Just watching him in transition, that’s where he can mainly hurt you. I’m also impressed with his defense and I know (Magic coach Steve Clifford) has a lot to do with that and the system that they run. But, man, he gets after it defensively. All the athletic tools are there and obviously the shot is improving.

``Great bet by the Magic and he’s going to be a really good player in this league,’’ Atkinson added.

UP NEXT: The Magic will be back on the practice floor on Tuesday to prepare for Wednesday’s home game against the high-scoring Washington Wizards.

Orlando is 3-0 this season against the Wizards, winning twice in Washington and once at the Amway Center. In those three wins, the Magic have averaged 124.7 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent overall and 41.6 percent from 3-point range.

Vucevic has played in two of those three games and has averaged 25 points and 14.5 rebounds. Fournier has averaged 24.7 points in the three games while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and 59.1 percent from 3-point range. On the other side, superstar guard Bradley Beal has poured in 34.3 points in three games against the Magic.

