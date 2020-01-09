Magic Need Their Stifling Defense to Travel With Them on Long Road Trip

PHOENIX – Packing for a 12-day, six-game, three-time-zone trip that will cover slightly more than 7,000 miles is never easy, but the Orlando Magic are double-checking their carry-ons to make sure that they have one essential item with them to take out on the road.

``We always say that defense travels, but we’ll see,’’ Magic guard Evan Fournier said.

Don’t look now, but a Magic team that won with dominant defense last season has started to play the kind of gritty, smothering defense that head coach Steve Clifford has been asking for all season. Over the past 11 games, Orlando (18-20) ranks first in the NBA in both points allowed per game (100.7) and overall defensive rating (100.9 points per 100 possessions). That dramatic improvement has helped the Magic jump to first in the league in points allowed per game (103.4) and fifth in overall defensive rating (104.9 points per 100 possessions) for the season and build some of their best momentum thus far.

Winners of four of five despite being shorthanded because of injuries to Jonathan Isaac (sprained left knee), Michael Carter-Williams (left shoulder sprain) and Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee surgery), the Magic know they will need to play well on a trip that is sure to tax and test them in a variety of ways. They left Central Florida on Thursday afternoon for a journey that will see them play games against Phoenix (Friday), Sacramento (Monday), the Los Angeles Lakers (Wednesday), the Los Angeles Clippers (Jan. 16), Golden State (Jan. 18) and, finally, Charlotte (Jan. 20). The road trip is the Magic’s longest of the season – both in terms of nights and consecutive games on the road – and the gravity of the games ahead should say a lot about the progress they have made while quickly approaching the official midpoint of the season.

``We’ll see what we’re built of on this trip,’’ said Magic point guard Markelle Fultz, who had a career-best 25-point effort on Monday in the defeat of Brooklyn and a six-point, seven-rebound, seven-assist night in Wednesday’s whipping of Washington. ``It’ll be a bonding experience and it’ll be fun, but we’ve been on long road trips before. But I think we’ve really got to lock in going into these games. We have to do the same things that we’ve done these last couple of games – lock in on defense, play better offense and come out of this road trip with a winning record.’’

To get that winning record that they desire, the Magic will certainly be tested against some of the best and worst of the West. Surprisingly, teams from the Eastern Conference were 81-80 against teams from the West through Christmas Day. However, since then East teams have slumped to a 10-30 mark against the West.

Orlando heads into Friday’s game having beaten the Suns already this season and having won on its last three trips to Phoenix. The Magic have lost five straight to the Kings, including each of their last three games in Sacramento.

Then, over a matter of two nights, Orlando will do battle with Lakers’ superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis and Clippers’ superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George at the Staples Center. In their 31-year history, the Magic have won on the road against the Lakers (six times) and Clippers (12 times) a combined 18 times and they have swept both L.A. teams in Southern California in the same season just four times (2012-13, 2008-09, 2007-08 and 1995-96).

Next up is a visit to the new Chase Center in downtown San Francisco to face an injury-ravaged Warriors team that Orlando beat on Dec. 1 at the Amway Center. Combined with last season’s defeat of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Magic actually own a two-game winning streak against the Warriors – a welcomed sight after dropping 11 straight to them from 2012-18. Orlando certainly didn’t mind seeing Oakland’s Oracle Arena go by the wayside considering that it lost on its final six trips there.

Finally, the trip ends at Charlotte’s Spectrum Arena, a former house of horrors that Orlando seemed to have figured out last season. The Magic won their last two games against the Hornets last season, including a regular-season-ending victory in Charlotte that locked up the No. 7 seed in the playoffs for them.

``This (trip) is about as difficult as it gets,’’ said Fournier, who had 19 points and four 3-pointers on Wednesday. ``It’s the longest trip of the year, we have an extremely hard back-to-back with the Lakers and Clippers and four other good teams. And that last game in Charlotte is going to be hard because there are really no days off and we’ll be coming from the West Coast to the East Coast. So, it’s really a tough trip, but I’m sure it’s what Coach (Clifford) is going to say that we need to build our toughness. We’ll have to grind it out, for sure.’’

Added Nikola Vucevic, who still has 300 double-doubles in a Magic uniform after a 29-point, nine-rebound effort in limited minutes on Wednesday: ``It’s a very hard trip, obviously, for us. West Coast trips are always tricky, and we are going to play some very good teams out there. For sure, these (two) wins (prior to the trip) help with the confidence and feeling good about where we are.’’

Even before Wednesday’s game against Washington, Vucevic had already started planning ahead for the lengthy trip by doing his packing early. Known among his teammates as a meticulous packer and something of a neat freak with his clothes and shoes, Vucevic usually leaves no stone unturned when it comes to planning for a trip that will likely feature sunshine in Phoenix and Los Angeles, rain and breezy conditions in San Francisco and temperatures in the mid-40s in Sacramento and Charlotte.

Fournier, Vucevic’s teammate for six years and his closest friend on the squad, recently mocked the 7-footer’s tidy packing with video footage he posted on Twitter. Fellow teammate Terrence Ross had a different experience all together as it relates to Vucevic’s neatly organized packing skills.

``Vooch is like a neat freak when it comes to packing,’’ Ross recalled. ``I remember I got one of his bags by mistake one night (on a road trip) and everything was folded perfectly and there were straps with (the clothes and shoes) tied up. It was weird and I knew right away it wasn’t my bag. But, yeah, Vooch is such a neat freak.’’

Like his teammates, Vucevic is hopeful that the Magic packed the same sort of defensive determination and purpose of play that they have exhibited of late for the trip. Assuredly, they will need those necessary elements to make the six-game, 12-night journey a successful one.

``I think we’re taking steps forward, especially on the defensive end,’’ Vucevic said. ``In the last 10 games, we’ve been much better (defensively) after some slippage on that end. And I thought offensively (on Wednesday) we were really good. That’s how we have to play and hopefully we can carry it onto this trip.’’

