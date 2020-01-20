Magic in Middle of One of Toughest Stretches of Season

CHARLOTTE – When the Orlando Magic first got a look at the NBA schedule back in late July, the front office and coaching staff knew that January likely posed the greatest threat for problems because of the amount of travel involved and the rapid-fire succession that the games would come.

Even though the Magic are about to knock out a major chuck of their travel in January, they are still very much in the midst of one of their most taxing stretches of the season.

Orlando was set to wrap up its longest trip of the season on Monday in Charlotte – a six-game, five-city, 12-day trip that will cover slightly more than 7,000 miles – but it is just slightly more than halfway through an exhausting stretch where it is playing nine times in a 15-day stretch. That highly difficult stretch started with wins against the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers, but it was followed up by poor performances in losses to the L.A. Clippers and the Golden State Warriors.

After facing the Hornets in Charlotte on Monday, the Magic will be back at the Amway Center on Wednesday for the first time since Jan. 8. That home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder is the start of a four-game stretch in six nights. The Magic will also be at home to face the Boston Celtics (Friday) and the Clippers (Sunday) before traveling to Miami for the first time this season to face the rival Heat (Monday).

``Obviously, the West Coast trip and then this (game in Charlotte) on the way home, and then when you look at the caliber of the opponents when we get home, it’s as tough of a stretch as we’ll have this year,’’ Magic head coach Steve Clifford said.

Clifford said his team’s mental toughness and ability to persevere through fatigue would be key in Monday’s game in Charlotte. After being in California for a week, the Magic spent most of Sunday flying across the country from San Francisco to Charlotte and adjusting to the three-hour time difference. He insisted that his team must power its way through fatigue – both on Monday and in the days ahead in this taxing stretch of nine games in 15 nights.

``If we do (succumb to fatigue), then we won’t win,’’ Clifford said bluntly. ``Everything starts with having the right approach. If you want to get up in the morning and say, `I’m tired,’ then this is the wrong profession to be in.’’

MARKELLE’S MARKED IMPROVEMENT: Already this season, Markelle Fultz’s comeback has been one of the NBA’s best feel-good stories of the season. But if his recent stretch of basketball is any indication, the story could be on the verge of getting even better.

Fultz, the 21-year-old point guard acquired by the Magic last February just prior to the NBA’s trade deadline, came into Monday riding his best stretch of production in his NBA career. In his previous seven games, Fultz averaged 16.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals and has made 49.5 percent of his shots and 73.3 percent of his free throws. That stretch includes his career-best 25-point night against Brooklyn on Jan. 6, his stat-stuffing triple-double performance against the Lakers this past Wednesday and his 23-point effort against Golden State on Saturday.

What Fultz is doing is even more impressive when considering that the Magic’s medical team didn’t allow him to start shooting 20-foot shots until late July as he was still dealing with the after-effects of having Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in his right shoulder.

Clifford has said for months that Fultz will be better over the second half of the season than he was in the first half, and that’s starting to bear out now with his stellar seven-game stretch.

``His defense has been really good too,’’ Clifford said. ``His pick-and-roll defense has been really good, and his individual defense has been really good.

``I just think as he get healthier, he plays more and gets more comfortable, he’ll get better,’’ Clifford added. ``He’s a talented guy and he’s got the right attitude. I think a month from now he’ll a lot better than he is right now.’’

UP NEXT: Fresh off the six-game, 12-day road trip, the Magic will be back at the Amway Center on Wednesday to start a three-game home stand.

On Wednesday, the Magic host an Oklahoma City team that has been one of the surprise teams in the NBA. Despite dealing Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets and Paul George to the Clippers, the Thunder have stayed in the playoff chase in the rugged Western Conference. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of the pieces acquired in the George deal, leads the Thunder in scoring at 20 points a night.

The Thunder beat the Magic 102-94 on Nov. 5 in Oklahoma City behind 24 points from Gilgeous-Alexander and 20 points from Chris Paul. That night, Orlando shot just 39 percent from the floor and it made just three of 29 3-point shots.

