Magic Look to Clean Up Some Recent Defensive Mistakes Tonight Against Spurs

ORLANDO – If the Orlando Magic are going to be the team they ultimately hope to become – and repeat last season’s run to the NBA playoffs – they must immediately shore up an area of suddenly pressing concern, head coach Steve Clifford said.

Somewhat lost in their excitement over rallying to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night was the Magic’s struggles on the defensive end of the floor over the first three periods of the game. That somewhat shaky performance came on the heels of Indiana carving up the Magic’s once-vaunted defense for 52.7 percent shooting, nine 3-pointers and 109 points in a seven-point Orlando loss on Sunday.

Clifford, who has long been known for his prowess in coaching defense, was a driving force in the Magic becoming the NBA’s eighth-highest ranked defense last season in terms of overall defensive rating. Now, after observing some slippage on that end of the floor in recent games, Clifford wants to see improvement tonight when the Magic (4-7) face the San Antonio Spurs (5-6) at the Amway Center. Tip-off is just after 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on Fox Sports Florida.

``Our deflection numbers were down again, and these last two games are our two lowest deflection-number games that we’ve had,’’ Clifford said, referring to Orlando’s 33 pass-or-shot deflections against Indiana and Philadelphia – far below the 38 that the team has as a stated goal. ``What happens is the more you start to play the games, in our league, you don’t practice as much. There’s always going to be work, but it’s got to be the right amount of work. We’re in the middle of three games in five days and you can’t come in here for two hours (for practice) and do every little detail thing every day. A lot of it has to be off film. Certainly, at times, you lose some of your habits. You have to be able to come in – and we were good about this last year … a lot of times it’s about watching it on film and doing one drill so that you are locked back into what you have to do.’’

Orlando leaned heavily on its defense in the first few games of the season as its offense struggled to make shots, but of late the opposite has been true. Still, the Magic have some impressive defensive numbers on the season, ranking first in the NBA in points allowed per game (99.1), sixth in 3-point percentage allowed (31.8 percent) and seventh in field goal percentage allowed (43.2 percent).

Magic center Nikola Vucevic knows that his team will likely need to get back to that level of defense to wrap up Orlando’s longest home stand of the season on a positive note. After facing the Spurs tonight, the Magic host the Washington Wizards on Sunday prior to hitting the road for nine nights.

``It’s just about paying attention more to details and doing a better job with our coverages,’’ said Vucevic, who had 25 points and 12 rebounds on Wednesday as the Magic outscored Philadelphia 32-15 in the fourth quarter for a 112-97 victory. ``I think the little details like getting into the ball, getting over screens and communicating early (are important). Those are little things that we know we can do. We did some of those toward the end versus Philly. It’s just about being consistent with it.’’

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac has been consistent with his approach defensively this season, morphing into one of the NBA’s best rim protectors so far. The nearly 7-foot Isaac ranks first in the NBA in total blocks (31) and second in blocks per game (2.8), trailing only Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar forward Anthony Davis.

Isaac, 22, admitted that it was a bit surreal the first time that he saw his name atop the NBA statistics for blocked shots. In just his third year in the NBA, Isaac feels he is still maturing as a player and he will only improve as his experience level grows. He’s learned that even if he uses his expansive length to contest shots at the rim and force misses, he’s doing his job even when he isn’t swatting shots.

``Everything is not going to be a block as much as I want it to be, but I just try to make it tough for guys and redirecting or obscuring their shots is just as good,’’ Isaac said. ``It felt good (knowing he leads the NBA in blocks), but it’s not something that I’m focused on. I’ve just been playing hard and (leading the league) is something that’s come out of it. Still, it’s a good feeling. I just want to stay focused, keep my head down and play well.’’

The Magic will need to defend well against the one-two punch of DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge, two players who thrive mostly with shots in the mid-range and in the paint. DeRozan leads the Spurs in scoring at 20.1 points per game, while Aldridge is second at 17.9 points per game. And, as Clifford pointed out, there are plenty of others on the Spurs who can hurt the Magic if their defense isn’t sound.

``(The Spurs) are going to pick-and-roll, they’re going to post the ball, they have a catch-and-shoot game and they have a great flash game with (Marco) Belinelli and (Patty) Mills, so there are a lot of different aspects of defense that you have to do well,’’ Clifford added.

