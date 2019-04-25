Magic Hosted Special Event to Thank Fans for Their Support

ORLANDO – Orlando Magic Chief Executive Officer Alex Martins and the Magic front office staff took to the streets of downtown Orlando and Winter Park to thank fans this morning for their support during the 2018-19 Magic season and during the Magic's first playoff run since 2012. Orlando Magic Community Ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw, STUFF the Magic Mascot, the Magic Dancers and the Magic Blue Crew joined the staff.

As part of the celebration, fans were treated to MTN Dew Kickstart products, additional giveaways, discounts and coupons. Papa John's is also offering Magic fans 50 percent off regularly menu priced online orders all weekend (Thurs., April 25 – Sun., April 28) with the promo code "MAGICFANS."