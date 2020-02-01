Magic Hope Schedule Break Helps Them Get Back on Track

ORLANDO – After playing twice with one or the other noticeably fatigued from playing on the second night of a back-to-back set of games, the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat will both be well-rested tonight when they face off at Amway Center.

When the Magic (21-27) and Heat (32-15) last met on Monday in Miami, Orlando had faced the rugged Los Angeles Clippers a night earlier and they predictably struggled in the second half of a 113-92 loss at American Airlines Arena.

A similar scenario – only in reverse – played out on Jan. 3 in Orlando when the Magic dominated the fourth quarter of a 105-85 defeat of the sloppy and sluggish Heat. In that game, Miami scored just six points and missed all 10 of its 3-point shots in the fourth quarter – a likely byproduct of it facing and beating the Toronto Raptors a night earlier in South Florida.

This time around, the Magic have had the luxury of a rare four-day break with which to try and recharge and revamp a season that had gotten off track of late with six losses in a seven-game stretch. As for the Heat, they lost on Tuesday to the Boston Celtics on, what else, but the second night of a back-to-back, and have had three off nights to prepare for Saturday’s rematch in Orlando. Tipoff between the Sunshine State rivals is just after 7 p.m. at what should be a noisy Amway Center.

``The time off has been good because we’ve been able to focus on our bodies, get a little bit of rest, get our legs back under us, sleep in our own beds, go through a couple of practices and tighten some things up offensively and defensively that we’ve needed,’’ Magic forward Aaron Gordon said. ``It’s always a fun game to play in (against Miami). They’ve got a really good team, so it’s a challenging game. It really exposes any defensive mishaps that we might have. Offensively and defensively, they’re a good team and we have to be locked in. If we’re locked in, we’ll be successful.’’

The Magic will have to figure out ways to better lock in against All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and surprising rookie guard Duncan Robinson. When the two teams played earlier in the week, Butler carved up the Magic for 19 points and seven assists, while Adebayo (a triple-double performance with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) and Robinson (21 points and six 3-pointers) teamed up often for big plays. Using Adebayo’s ability to pass and his bulk to set screens, the Heat ran several dribble-handoff plays through Adebayo to free up shooters like Robinson (six of nine from 3-point range) and Goran Dragic (four of six from 3-point range) for open looks.

``They screen for (Adebayo), they pick-and-roll for him, he dribble-handoffs, he isos and the thing that he can do is he can pass,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said of the third-year center/forward who was recently named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career. ``That sets it all up, so it’s not like you can play off him. He has a skill package that, it might be a little bit unconventional, but it’s really effective.’’

The Magic need to be more effective offensively than they have been of late as they have struggled to create and knock down open shots. In their 1-6 stretch prior to the four-day break, the Magic averaged just 99.6 points while shooting only 41.8 percent from the floor and 33.5 percent from 3-point range.

Those offensive woes were made worse by the fact that the Magic also experienced some defensive slippage defensively of late. Some of those woes likely were a product of Orlando playing 18 games in a 33-night stretch, capped by six games in 12 nights before getting the four days to rest up for tonight’s game.

``When you get this many days off, you know, the first few minutes will be different, but we needed the rest and we’ll be fresher,’’ Clifford said. ``We had played three, maybe even four, tired games. There may be some rust for sure, but this break came at a really good time for us.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.