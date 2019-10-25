Magic Expect to Play With More Urgency and Force Against Hawks

ATLANTA – The Orlando Magic played well in spurts and played with poise in keeping the lead in Wednesday’s season-opener, doing just enough to hold off the youthful Cleveland Cavaliers for a nine-point victory.

However, in the discerning eyes of head coach Steve Clifford, the Magic’s opening-night play fell well short on so many levels.

The veteran coach, whose intensity usually burns at the same temperature regardless of whether it’s October or April, is doing his best to try and raise expectations around a Magic team wanting to go deeper in the playoffs. Accordingly, he let his players know exactly what he saw and didn’t like in a fiery Friday practice. Whether it was his team’s shaky defense early in the night, its lack of rebounding throughout or the spotty sense of urgency, Clifford clearly expected more from a Magic team that he thought would play with more purpose and completeness.

``I liked that, at times when (Cleveland) came back in the second half – really three different times – we had enough poise to make plays and build the lead back up. Our turnover numbers were good, and we didn’t foul,’’ Clifford said. ``What I didn’t like is that we’re going to have to pick up our physicality because we got beat badly on the glass. And, let’s face it, we didn’t play a very good second half. So, we’re going to have to sustain our play better.’’

Expectations, Clifford stressed, are that the Magic (1-0) will play with a much greater sense of urgency and with more force come Saturday when they face the Hawks (1-0) in Atlanta (trip time: 7:30 p.m., TV: Fox Sports Florida). It is the start of a two-game trip that will also take the Magic to Toronto to face the Raptors on Monday night.

Toronto, albeit one that had superstar forward Kawhi Leonard at the time, was the team that took Orlando out of the playoffs last spring. The Magic made a furious push to get into the postseason, breaking out of a ho-hum 20-31 start with a stirring 22-9 closing kick.

Clifford doesn’t want the Magic to have to similarly scramble to get into the playoffs again this season, especially with all five starters, eight rotational pieces and 12 players returning from last season’s 42-win squad. Also, he is well aware that after the Magic play nine of their first 13 games at home, the schedule grows some menacing teeth in December and January and the Magic need to be well-positioned prior to facing those challenges.

A good place to start, Clifford noted, is seeing the Magic pick up the level of their physicality against a high-flying Atlanta team that whipped the Pistons 117-100 in Detroit on Thursday. An elite rebounding team last season, Orlando got outrebounded 54-46 in the opener against Cleveland, and Clifford expects to see immediate progress by Saturday night.

``You’ve got to hit somebody. When the ball is shot, you’ve got to block out and hit somebody,’’ Clifford said pointedly. ``(Increasing the level of physicality) would start with that.’’

Orlando thumped Atlanta by double digits in all four meetings last season, winning by an average of 20 points a game. Included in that season-long romp against their Southeast Division rivals, the Magic throttled the Hawks 149-113 last April for victory that put them on the doorstep of clinching a playoff berth.

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, who spent most of Wednesday’s opener playing through foul trouble, knows his team will have to summon the same sort of urgency and fight on Saturday to beat the Hawks again.

``On both ends of the floor, we can do a better job of getting in there and trying to get more rebounds,’’ said Isaac, who had three points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in the opener. ``We have to limit teams to one possession. That’s a big part of defense and a big part of winning. Just hit first (while boxing out) and being mindful of hitting first.’’

Isaac has landed the most hits in his previous matchups against blossoming Atlanta forward John Collins, holding him to 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 45.1 percent shooting and one-of-11 accuracy from 3-point range in four meetings last season. The nearly 7-foot Isaac had one of the best defensive sequences of last season for the Magic when he swatted three Collins’ shots on one possession. And when the two squared off two weeks ago in preseason action in Atlanta, Isaac held Collins to zero-for-eight shooting and just two points in 23 minutes.

``It’s just about playing defense and sticking to the coach’s plan for how we guard certain guys and then hope for the best,’’ Isaac said of his plan of attack against a player like Collins, who had 18 points and 10 rebounds on Thursday in Detroit. ``We go over our film and our individual film and (discuss) our defensive scheme of how we’re going to guard pick-and-rolls and one-on-ones. Then, it’s just the little things of making sure we box out to limit him to one shot. And, it’s just about bringing the intensity and energy.’’

The Magic’s level of intensity came and went during Wednesday’s win over Cleveland. The Cavs carved up Orlando’s defense in the early going, making 10 of their first 15 shots and scoring 14 of their first 22 points in the paint. But the Magic’s long-armed defense eventually came around, smothering Cleveland’s offense and limiting it to a nearly six-minute stretch without a point and a run where it made just five of 28 shot attempts.

Up as much as 20 in the second quarter, the Magic saw Cleveland outscore them 24-16 in the third quarter and it got as close as seven points in the fourth period. Had it not gotten big performances off the bench from Markelle Fultz (12 points, six assists and two steals), Terrence Ross (10 points and two 3-pointers), Al-Farouq Aminu (five points, seven rebounds and a steal) and Mo Bamba (seven points and seven rebounds), the night might have turned disastrous for the Magic.

Unacceptable for an Orlando team hoping to do big things this season, Clifford noted both following the game and again after Friday’s practice.

``The rebounding game is a problem,’’ he said. ``Last year, it was a strength, and we haven’t rebounded (well) in the preseason and we didn’t rebound well (on Wednesday). And then the turnovers – we’re so sloppy with the ball and it’s really impacting how we play. Those are the things we’re going to have to clean up by Saturday.’’

