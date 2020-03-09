Orlando Magic Have Been NBA's Best Offensive Team Last 11 Games

HOUSTON – In October and November, the Orlando Magic had the league’s second worst offensive rating. In December they ranked 21st and in January 26th.

Things have dramatically changed lately, however, as the Magic have suddenly become one of the NBA’s best offensive teams. Over the last 11 games, Orlando has the No. 1 offensive rating in the NBA, averaging 118.2 points per 100 possessions. The other teams in the top five are the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers. Five other really good teams, including the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks, are also in the top 10.

The Magic are averaging a league-best 45.3 made shots during this stretch, which goes back to Feb. 10, and are third in both field goal percentage (48.8 percent) and assists (28.9).

Everyone who has stepped on the court has contributed in one way or another. At least five Magic players have scored in double figures in 10 of their last 11 games. A few of those contests six Orlando players reached double digits, including Sunday when D.J. Augustin (24 points), Markelle Fultz (18), Aaron Gordon (17), Nikola Vucevic (16), Michael Carter-Williams (16) and Terrence Ross (16) all did.

Although they’ve struggled getting to the free throw line this season, ranking 21st in this category, the Magic had no problem initiating contact against the small-ball Rockets. Orlando took 31 foul shots, tied for the fifth most this season. They made 25 of them.

Fultz, who has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in eight of his last 11 games, has been one of the league’s best mid-range shooters this season. In fact, the 6-foot-3, 209-pound point guard is one of only eight players shooting 50 percent or better from 15-19 feet out with a minimum of 75 attempts from this distance.