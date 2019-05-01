Magic Gaming Teams Up with Full Sail University for Unique Partnership

ORLANDO – Magic Gaming announces Full Sail University as the exclusive university partner of the NBA 2K League team. The partnership is the first-of-its-kind in the NBA 2K League.

Recognizing the expanding role of esports within the sports and entertainment industry, Magic Gaming and Full Sail University have launched a unique partnership that enables the two entities to continue to build, support, and engage the esports community’s global audience, while providing educational opportunities for the students and alumni of Full Sail.

"Magic Gaming is thrilled to join forces with Full Sail University," said Director of Magic Gaming Ryan DeVos. "With Full Sail's vast experience and knowledge in the digital realm, we're excited about the opportunity to grow our brands and reach even more fans."

The multi-year partnership will feature prominent in-game exposure on Magic Gaming's home court. In addition, the partnership will provide opportunities for collaborative digital content to be displayed at the Magic Gaming's practice studio and “The Fortress” at Full Sail (the university’s new esports facility). The two will also bring additional esports events to the greater Orlando community.

“In partnering with Magic Gaming, we look forward to the educational and career opportunities this will bring to our students and alumni,” said Full Sail University COO, Ken Goldstone. “With the growth of our university’s esports initiatives with professional partners and with our collegiate team, Armada, we are excited to join Magic Gaming to further elevate Orlando and our region as an esports industry leader.”

Magic Gaming opened its season on April 2 in the NBA 2K League tournament, THE TIPOFF powered by AT&T, making it to the semifinals. The team continues regular season play on May 1 vs. Pacers Gaming, which will be livestreamed on the league's Twitch channel. Magic Gaming has played four of its 16 regular season games and currently stands at 2-2.

About Full Sail University

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its 40-year history, including most recently: One of the 2019 “Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design” by The Princeton Review, one of the 2016 “Top 25 Music Schools” by The Hollywood Reporter, and one of the 2018 “Top 50 Film Schools” by The Wrap Magazine. The Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges also named Full Sail the 2016 “School/College of the Year.”

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 68,000+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors. For more information visit: FullSail.edu, or follow us at: Facebook.com/FullSailUniversity and Twitter.com/FullSail.

About Magic Gaming

Magic Gaming, based in Orlando, Fla., is one of 21 teams competing in its second season of the NBA 2K League. The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., which began play in May 2018. The league features the best 126 NBA 2K players in the world. Magic Gaming’s six-man roster competes as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. Follow Magic Gaming on Twitch – OrlandoMagicGaming, Instagram/Twitter - @MagicGaming, Facebook/Magic Gaming or at www.MagicGaming.gg.