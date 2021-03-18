Magic Gaming Takes a Seat with Zipchair Gaming Through New Partnership

ORLANDO -- Magic Gaming announces Zipchair Gaming as the Official Gaming Chair Partner of the team. Zipchair Gaming chairs will also be integrated in all Magic Gaming facilities (gaming studio, content hub/streaming studio, offices, and player housing). As part of the partnership, Magic Gaming is renovating its gaming studios and office space at the RDV Sportsplex with Zipchair Gaming providing Magic Gaming-branded furniture in the space.

“We are excited to partner with Zipchair Gaming and the opportunity to collectively grow our brands," said Esports Partnership Development Manager Gabriel Causse. “As Magic Gaming prepares for the upcoming NBA 2K season, we feel refreshed and ready to go with our new studio and offices and Zipchair Gaming has been a large part of that excitement. We look forward to what the future holds and surprising fans with many opportunities to join in our partnership."

The partnership includes multiple opportunities for fans to get engaged through giveaways & sweepstakes. To celebrate the partnership, Magic Gaming and Zipchair Gaming will be offering fans a unique giveaway in the coming days. Fans can stay in the know of the upcoming opportunities by following Magic Gaming and Zipchair Gaming's social media channels. In addition to the social media activations and opportunities, Zipchair Gaming will be featured on Magic Gaming's in-game signage throughout the NBA 2K League season.

“As an established NBA licensee, it makes all the sense in the world to partner with NBA 2K League teams to provide quality gaming chairs and furnishings to their players and fans,” said Chandler Suprina, President of Zipchair Gaming. “This partnership with Magic Gaming was an easy decision as our values and vision for the future are totally aligned. We look forward to working together and helping their players perform to the highest level in our chairs, and to provide their fans with high quality, Magic Gaming-branded gaming chairs.”

Magic Gaming is one of 23 teams across the country competing in the NBA 2K League, a professional esports league that began play in May 2018. The league features the best NBA 2K players in the world.

Magic Gaming recently rounded out its six-man roster in the NBA 2K League Draft on March 13, selecting Josue “FutureClutch” Acosta Gomez in the second round (31st pick) and Jackson “Potts” Potts in the third round (45th pick) as they prepare for the start of the season in May.

About “Zipchair & Zipchair Gaming

Introduced in 2015, Zipchair and Zipchair Gaming are the retail sites for DreamSeat. Focused on delivering high quality, comfortable and durable fan furniture to the public, Zipchair.com provides the easiest way for the consumers to order the same furniture for their home as seen and used by their favorite teams and athletes. In 2018, Zipchair launched a personalization feature allowing customers to add their name, number or phrase to Zipchair’s licensed logo panels with only a few days lead time. The following year, Zipchair launched Zipchairgaming.com, a retail site dedicated to licensed logo furniture for gamers. For more information on Zipchair, visit http://www.zipchair.com, follow @zipchair on Twitter and Instagram. Learn more about Zipchair Gaming by visiting http://www.zipchairgaming.com, or @ZipchairGaming on Twitter and Instagram”

About DreamSeat

DreamSeat’s patented line of XZipit furnishings offer an innovative, high quality, interchangeable logo system that is used throughout its entire product line. DreamSeat specializes in commercial grade furnishings for professional sports teams, universities, firehouses, high schools and corporations. Known for elevating the fan experience, DreamSeat creates custom, premium, VIP and general seating to fit the specific needs of the client, application and venue. Noteworthy clients include Caps Gaming, UGL League, Fan Controlled Football, Nerd Street Gamers & Localhost, HyperX Arena/Allied Sports, ECAC, Dallas Mavs NBA 2K team, Miami Open, Cincinnati Reds Premium Diamond Club Seating, Philadelphia Eagles Field Seats, San Diego Padres Suites, Denver Broncos team and film rooms, Texas Rangers facilities, Live Nation Venues nationwide and many more. DreamSeat’s affiliate companies, Zipchair and Zipchair Gaming, are online retailers that allows the consumer to purchase the same furniture used by their favorite professionals. Dreamseat, headquartered in Commack, NY, is a family-run business. For more information, visit www.dreamseat.com or follow @dreamseat on Twitter and Instagram.”

About Magic Gaming

Magic Gaming, based in Orlando, Fla., is one of 23 teams entering its fourth season of the NBA 2K League. The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., which began play in May 2018. The league features the best 138 NBA 2K players in the world. Magic Gaming’s six-man roster will compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. Follow Magic Gaming on Twitch – OrlandoMagicGaming, Instagram/Twitter - @MagicGaming, Facebook/Magic Gaming or at www.MagicGaming.gg.