Magic Gaming to Host 2K Tournament in Brazil Sponsored by LG Ultragear

ORLANDO — Magic Gaming and the gaming agency 2UP will host the first ever 2K tournament in Brazil, Desafio Magic Gaming sponsored by LG Ultragear will run Dec. 13 – Dec. 19. The tournament is open to all Brazilian residents and fans can visit magic.cnb.gg starting on December 6 to register. Players will compete 1V1 at the game NBA 2K22 on PlayStation 4 for a chance to win LG products and official gear from both the Orlando Magic and Magic Gaming.

“We are excited to partner with LG Ultragear & 2UP to launch this one-of-a-kind competition in Brazil, a country we have strong ties to as an organization," said Gabriel Causse Magic Gaming Business Operations Manager. "What makes esports so unique is the ability to reach and connect gamers of all backgrounds and cultures with the same passion, and we are proud to help pave the way for more 2K events to take place internationally.”

As the first NBA 2K League team to host a tournament in Brazil, Magic Gaming looks to capitalize on the country's love of basketball coupled with a large gaming community that has an extensive and passionate Orlando Magic fan base in Brazil.

“The NBA has been growing a lot in the Brazilian gaming community," said Guilherme Barboza, marketing, LG Brazil. "LG team wants to support even more gamers, not only in the popular games in our country but currently in NBA 2K as well with our UltraGear monitors, that fits perfect for all gamers, and working together with the Magic is amazing for us."

Magic Gaming is committed to Central Florida and beyond by finding opportunities to promote the NBA 2K League as a way to connect people and communities. Other recent efforts of the team include fundraisers for the Boys & Girls Clubs and local healthcare workers. Magic Gaming will also host an AdventHealth Day of Giving on December 15 benefiting AdventHealth for Children to help Central Florida kids who are battling cancer and other serious illnesses.

About Magic Gaming

Magic Gaming, based in Orlando, Fla., is one of 23 teams completing its fourth season of the NBA 2K League. The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., which began play in May 2018. The league features the best 138 NBA 2K players in the world. Magic Gaming’s six-man roster competes as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments, and playoffs. Follow Magic Gaming on Twitch – OrlandoMagicGaming, Instagram/Twitter - @MagicGaming, Facebook/Magic Gaming or at www.MagicGaming.gg.