Magic Gaming and Locally-Owned and Operated Papa John's Tip Off a Winning Offer

ORLANDO – Magic Gaming and locally-owned and operated Papa John's in Central Florida will team up for a first-of-its-kind partnership in the NBA 2K League offering fans a winning combination – the Papa John's MGWIN promotion. The promotion offers Central Florida fans 50 percent off their regular menu price online order the day after any Magic Gaming victory when they enter the promo code ‘MGWIN’ at PapaJohns.com.

The Papa John’s MGWIN offer will be available for all Magic Gaming matchups during the 2019 NBA 2K League season. Magic Gaming plays again Wednesday, May 15 when they take on Pistons GT. The game will be livestreamed on the league's Twitch channel. Magic Gaming has played five of its 16 regular season games and currently stands at 2-3 (4-2 in tournament play).

Magic Gaming joins forces with locally-owned and operated Papa John's for the first time following the Orlando Magic and Papa John’s very successful 18-year partnership since the 2000-01 season, also offering fans 50 percent off online orders the day after a Magic win. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world's third largest pizza delivery company. For 17 of the past 19 years, consumers have rated Papa John's No. 1 in customer satisfaction among all national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa John's at www.papajohns.com.

Magic Gaming continues to pave the way in the NBA 2K League with unique, first-of-its-kind partnerships including Full Sail University, AS Monaco football club, Boxed Water along with Papa John's pizza promotion.

About Magic Gaming

Magic Gaming, based in Orlando, Fla., is one of 21 teams competing in its second season of the NBA 2K League. The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., which began play in May 2018. The league features the best 126 NBA 2K players in the world. Magic Gaming’s six-man roster competes as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. Follow Magic Gaming on Twitch – OrlandoMagicGaming, Instagram/Twitter - @MagicGaming, Facebook/Magic Gaming or at www.MagicGaming.gg.