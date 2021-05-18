Magic Gaming and AdventHealth Team-Up to Bring Whole-Health Expertise to Esports Players and Fans

ORLANDO -- Just in time for the start of its 2021 NBA 2K League season, Magic Gaming announces AdventHealth as its official health care provider with a focus on the overall health of professional and non-professional gaming athletes.

AdventHealth Medical Group’s Dr. Sean McCann says Esports gamers, like other professional athletes, need mental dexterity, flexibility training, stress-management, good nutrition and sleep to perform well.

“As medical providers, we’re focused on delivering care to Magic Gaming players that’s centered on whole-person health – just as we are for all our patients at AdventHealth,” he said.

McCann said Esports players can make up to 500 motions per minute with their hands, which can cause injuries to their joints and wrists. There’s also the risk of back and neck pain, and eye strain.

With the announcement, AdventHealth now becomes the official health partner of all four of the Orlando Magic entities: Orlando Magic (NBA), Lakeland Magic (NBA G League), Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL) and Magic Gaming (NBA 2K League).

"Magic Gaming is thrilled to have AdventHealth join our partnership family," said Orlando Magic Senior Vice President of Strategy & Innovation Jay Riola. “AdventHealth is one of the most forward-thinking, innovative health organizations, and we are eager to learn from their expertise to help improve our players’ performance and health. Just like in traditional sports, we believe developing healthier habits is key to building success in Esports, and we look forward to strengthening and energizing our community and our team."

As the season begins May 19, AdventHealth will have a strong, visual in-game presence in support of Magic Gaming. The two organizations will also partner on upcoming philanthropic opportunities and continue their efforts to inspire health and wellness to fans and the broader community.

“AdventHealth is proud to be a longstanding partner of the Orlando Magic organization, its players and fans. This expanded partnership with Magic Gaming is a natural next step as we continue to innovate, and deliver a unique health care model that brings the latest in sports-science and our philosophy of whole-person health,” said Sharon Line Clary, vice president of strategic marketing and communications at AdventHealth.

With the announcement, AdventHealth becomes the front jersey sponsor for Magic Gaming, which recently added the final elements to their roster during the 2021 player draft. The team selected Josue “FutureClutch” Acosta Gomez in the second round (31st pick) and Jackson “Potts” Potts in the third round (45th pick) of the 2021 NBA 2K League Draft. AdventHealth physicians played a crucial role by meeting with players to conduct medical evaluations and provide nutritional guidance in preparation for the new season.

Magic Gaming is one of 23 teams across the country competing in the NBA 2K League, a professional esports league that began play in May 2018. The league features the best NBA 2K players in the world. Magic Gaming’s six-man roster competes as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments, and playoffs.

About AdventHealth Central Florida:

AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division encompasses more than 20 hospitals and ERs in the seven counties in and surrounding metro Orlando. The world-class hospitals, combined with a comprehensive outpatient care network, sees millions of patients annually. AdventHealth Orlando — the division’s flagship campus — boasts nationally and internally recognized programs and serves as a major tertiary referral hospital for much of the Southeast, the Caribbean and Latin America. The organization has an expansive research portfolio with more than 500 clinical trials in progress. AdventHealth has a deep commitment to serving the community and has a local financial impact of more than $1 billion annually. AdventHealth and its employees are responsible for nearly 20 percent of Central Florida’s economy. AdventHealth has a long-standing commitment to supporting the health and performance of professional athletes, and is proud to partner with the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Daytona International Speedway and Run Disney. Learn more about the Central Florida Division on our Newsroom.

About Magic Gaming

Magic Gaming, based in Orlando, Fla., is one of 23 teams entering its fourth season of the NBA 2K League. The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., which began play in May 2018. The league features the best 138 NBA 2K players in the world. Magic Gaming’s six-man roster will compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments, and playoffs. Follow Magic Gaming on Twitch – OrlandoMagicGaming, Instagram/Twitter - @MagicGaming, Facebook/Magic Gaming or at www.MagicGaming.gg.