Magic Fall to Nets in Seeding Game Between Shorthanded Teams

The Lead

Playing without five of their main rotation players, the Orlando Magic struggled to slow down the Brooklyn Nets, who were also undermanned, in Tuesday afternoon’s 108-96 loss at Walt Disney World. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot came out scorching hot for the Nets, scoring 17 of his 24 points in the first quarter, while Jeremiah Martin, who played under former Magic great Penny Hardaway in college for the Memphis Tigers, finished with a career-best 24 points. Markelle Fultz and Wes Iwundu led Orlando with 18 points each.

The Sidebar

Aaron Gordon missed his third straight game with a strained left hamstring. Evan Fournier is still recovering from his non-COVID-19 illness and didn’t play for a second game in a row. Michael Carter-Williams sat out for a fourth consecutive contest with a sore left foot. Although he’s back at Disney, Terrence Ross started his mandatory quarantine period after briefly leaving the campus because of a medical issue. Jonathan Isaac is out for the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in an earlier seeding game. Mo Bamba (migraine) was also unavailable for the Magic.

The Big Picture

The Magic have already started preparing for their first round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, who are currently 55-16 and are certain to finish with the best regular season record in the NBA in 2019-20. Milwaukee defeated Orlando in all four regular season meetings. This will be the second time ever these two franchises will square off in a postseason series. The other time they matched up was in 2001 when Glenn Robinson, Ray Allen and Sam Cassell eliminated Tracy McGrady’s Magic in a best-of-five first round. In Game 3 of that series, the one game Orlando won, T-Mac exploded for 42 points.

The Top Performers

For the second straight game, the Magic’s starting lineup featured Nikola Vucevic, Gary Clark, James Ennis III, Iwundu and D.J. Augustin. Prior to Sunday’s contest against the Boston Celtics, this group had never been on the floor together. Always one to bring high energy and tenacity, Iwundu had a solid afternoon, as the third-year versatile swingman posted 18 points and five rebounds. The 6-foot-6, 195-pounder missed Orlando’s game against Brooklyn in the season restart opener after he was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol. He has scored in double figures twice since returning. A few of the Magic’s reserves came on strong in the second half, including Fultz, who finished with 18 points.

The Key Stats

Surprising because of how crisp their ball movement typically is and how careful they ordinarily are taking care of the ball, the Magic had more turnovers than assists. Orlando coughed the ball up 17 times and it accumulated only 13 dimes. It was the first time, per Stathead, that the Magic had at least 17 turnovers and no more than 13 assists in a game since recording 19 turnovers and 13 assists against Toronto on Dec. 18, 2016. Brooklyn’s Justin Anderson became the third player in NBA history to fail to make a 3-pointer with at least 12 attempts, per Stathead. Brook Lopez and Eric Gordon are the other two.

Quote of the Day

“Pretty much getting healthy. I think that’s the main goal. Getting everybody back into a routine and healthy. And hitting the drawing board again and getting ready for them. They are a good team. We know it’s going to be a tough series. We have to come in starting today, the next game (and) until we start the playoffs. We have to start (having) that mindset to get ready for those guys.” – Iwundu on team’s focus these never several days as they prepare for their playoff matchup against the Bucks.

Up Next

The Magic’s final seeding game will take place on Thursday at 9 p.m. against the New Orleans Pelicans, who have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Pelicans feature one of the more intriguing young squads in the league. Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, and Brandon Ingram, the frontrunner for the league’s Most Improved Player Award, are two of the NBA’s rising stars.