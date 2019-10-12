Celtics Coach Brad Stevens Thinks Magic Will Be One of NBA's Better Teams

ORLANDO – While some national prognosticators have been tepid in terms of believing in the Magic’s chances of making another significant jump this season, Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens was plenty impressed after scouting Orlando’s first three games of this exhibition season.

What those games showed to Stevens is that the Magic’s continuity from last season to this one is already paying big dividends and Orlando could be laying the foundation to become a contending team in the spring.

``I think they are going to be one of the better teams around,’’ Stevens said of Magic team that swept his Celtics in three meetings last season. ``It looks like their young wings (Jonathan Isaac and Aaron Gordon) have made great strides. Getting (Mo) Bamba back healthy and having that ability to play him or (Khem) Birch, depending on what they want to do, behind (Nikola) Vucevic and adding (Al-Farouq) Aminu … those are big adds and good players.’’

While all of that might ultimately prove true this season for an Orlando team that came into Friday night as the NBA’s lone 3-0 team in the preseason, the Magic got served a bitter taste of reality by Stevens’ sharp Celtics.

The Magic missed their first five shots, fell into an early 11-0 hole and found themselves trailing by a whopping 35 points in a sloppy and sluggish start to the night. Things did get a bit better in the second half, but Orlando was still saddled with a 100-75 defeat to the Celtics and their first loss of the exhibition season.

``You don’t ever want to do something like that, but it’s a wake-up call,’’ said Magic forward Aaron Gordon, who missed his first 13 shots and finished one-of-14 with four points, five rebounds and two assists. ``Go home, get some good food and sleep and come back tomorrow with a new level of focus.’’

Back at the Amway Center for a game for the first time since last spring’s run to the playoffs, Orlando (3-1) didn’t give fans much to cheer about in an ugly game. They shot just 31.3 percent from the floor, turned the ball over 21 times and never led once in the game.

In what was easily the Magic’s worst stretch of basketball of the preseason, they had more turnovers (seven) than field goals in an unsightly first quarter. In the second quarter, Boston (2-0) unthinkably extended its lead to as much as 35 points because of more sloppy ball-handling and passing.

In a first half that Orlando will hope to forget as soon as possible, it shot just 28.9 percent from the floor and turned the ball over 13 times – leading to 20 Celtics’ points. Orlando’s starting five of Aaron Gordon (0 of 9), Jonathan Isaac (1 of 4), Mo Bamba (1 of 3), Evan Fournier (0 of 1) and D.J. Augustin (2 of 5) combined to make just four of 22 shots and score only 12 first-half points.

``So, obviously, they were terrific, and we were not good at all,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford fumed. ``That’s what preseason is for. We struggled to run offense. Their length, ball pressure and passing-lane pressure had everything to do with it. This will be a good game to take and learn from.’’

Orlando was without all-star center Nikola Vucevic, who was rested as a precaution after spraining his ankle earlier in the week. Vucevic turned his ankle in Monday’s defeat of the Detroit Pistons, but he played through that pain in Wednesday’s defeat of the Atlanta Hawks. When he experienced swelling in the ankle on Thursday and Friday, the Magic made the decision early in the day to rest their leading scorer and rebounder from last season.

Boston was also without a key piece, holding all-star guard Kemba Walker out because of a sore knee. After losing Kyrie Irving in free agency, the Celtics signed Walker – a move that Clifford thinks will make Boston a contender. Clifford developed a close relationship with Walker while the two were together in Charlotte for five years – Clifford as the coach and Walker as the all-star guard.

``I think he’ll play great there. Kemba is like one of the really special people to me,’’ Clifford said of Walker. ``He’s about the right stuff, he cares about the team and cares about how stuff is done, and it bothers him when guys don’t work hard, and it bothers him when guys have bad attitudes. I’ve had people say to me that he’s he’d be one of the top two or three guys they’ve ever seen in terms of improvement since they’ve been in the league. He’s one of those guys who helps your team just by the nature of who he is and the way he is every day. Coaching him was a great experience.’’

Clifford’s experience on Friday wasn’t nearly as great as his Magic struggled in just about every way possible. Orlando opened the game with five straight misses and trailed 11-0 before scoring its first points.

The Magic struggled badly against Boston’s ball pressure and they kicked the ball away seven times in the first quarter and six more times in the second period. During one three-possession stretch of the second quarter, Boston’s Jayson Tatum (15 points) and Jaylen Brown (11 points) converted steals into easy buckets on the other end and Gordon had a short jumper blocked from behind. Marcus Smart added 14 points for the Celtics.

Gordon, who played spectacularly earlier in the week in an efficient 25-point effort against Detroit, missed a point-blank range look on the first possession of the game and struggled through a dismal night. He finally converted a short post-up over Boston rookie Romeo Langford with 3:38 left in the third period for his first basket following 13 misses. By then, the Magic were already trailing 78-50.

Terrence Ross was Orlando’s lone bright spot, scoring 21 points, making seven of 16 shots and drilling four 3-pointers. Bamba started in place of Vucevic and finished with six points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes. Guard Evan Fournier left the game in the third quarter with back spasms and did not return. He missed all three of his shots and didn’t score in 19 minutes of game action.

Magic point guard Markelle Fultz, who has proven himself to be fully healthy from the shoulder injury that marred his first two seasons in the NBA, made his Amway Center debut. However, he didn’t fare much better than his Magic mates, making just one of eight shots, splitting two free throws and missing his only 3-point try. He finished with three points and four assists in 21 minutes.

``I think we definitely came out a little slow and execution-wise we just weren’t getting it done,’’ said Fultz, who has made just 10 of 36 shots in the preseason while handing out 17 assists compared to turning the ball over 11 times. ``We’re just a couple of games in, this is something that we’re going to fix, learn from today and move on.’’

The only intrigue left late in the night – when the Celtics led 62-34 at intermission and 83-55 after three periods – was whether or not 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall would get into the game. Fall starred at the University of Central Florida in Orlando the previous four years, leading the Knights to their first NCAA victory in school history last spring.

Fans inside the Amway Center chanted, ``We want Tacko! We want Tacko! We want Tacko!’’ all throughout the second half and even booed loudly when the Celtics brought in reserves other than the 7-6 center, who wasn’t selected in last June’s NBA Draft. Fall is fighting to try and make the Celtics’ Opening Night roster.

The fans finally got their wish with 5:33 remaining when Fall got off the bench to come into the game – much to the delight of the roaring crowd. Fall, who will likely open the season playing for the Celtics’ G League team in Portland, Maine, finished with two rebounds and an assist in his limited playing time.

Friday’s result hardly resembled how well the Magic played in lopsided defeats of the Spurs, Pistons and Hawks. Prior to Friday’s game, Stevens saw the video footage of those games and vowed that the Magic have the makings of a playoff team again this season because of the continuity within their front office, coaching staff and roster. The Magic have 12 players back from last season’s team, including the top seven players in the regular rotation.

``You can see (Orlando’s roster continuity). I told our players and our staff that they just look advanced for this time of the year,’’ Stevens raved. ``The starting lineup all being intact and even the guys who come off the bench – just adding (Al-Farouq) Aminu in terms of not being on this roster at the end of last year – they look like they’ve got a hundred things in and they’re running it really crisply.’’

