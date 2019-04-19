Magic Excited to Play in Front of Home Fans in Playoffs

ORLANDO – Because they clinched a playoff berth in Boston, ended the regular season in Charlotte and started the postseason in Toronto, the Orlando Magic never really got a chance to celebrate with fans who have waited for seven years to see a night like Friday.

At long last, playoff basketball returned to the Amway Center on Friday for the first time since May 5, 2012 when the Magic hosted the Indiana Pacers in a first-round playoff series. Six seasons of painful rebuilding followed before the Magic finally evolved into a playoff team this season under first-year head coach Steve Clifford and a core of players who have long waited for this moment.

``It’s been a while for them (to watch a playoff game in Orlando), so I’m sure they are excited,’’ said Magic center Nikola Vucevic, the Magic’s longest-tenured player. ``We’re excited as well to play in front of them. These fans deserve it, so we’re looking forward to it.’’

Vucevic said Magic fans played a key role in the team’s push toward the playoffs by making the Amway Center a difficult place to play this season. The Magic won their final nine home games and 13 of the last 14 at the Amway Center. Overall, Orlando went 25-16 at home this season – their best home record the franchise has had since the 2010-11 season when it won 29 times at home.

Vucevic said many Magic fans have approached him while out in public, wishing him and the team nothing but encouragement.

``Even before we even clinched (a playoff berth), they kept saying that we were doing a great job, we’re back to where the Magic need to be and that they supported us,’’ Vucevic said. ``(On Thursday) I had some fans come up to me. So, it’s always great having people’s support, whether it’s going great or not. But now that it is, it’s an amazing feeling. We expect that (support) to be there (throughout the playoffs).’’

Vucevic’s biggest fan, four-month-old son Filip, was a game-time decision as to whether he would attend Friday’s playoff game. Filip, who was born on Dec. 17, attended his first NBA Game in February when his father played in the NBA All-Star Game.

``He should be (at the game) if he’s not fussy, he feels well, he eats well and sleeps well, the first-time parent joked. ``We expect him to, but he makes the rules and we follow them.’’

CLIFFORD’S PHILOSOPHY ON ADJUSTMENTS: Magic coach Steve Clifford isn’t too proud to admit that much of what he knows about the NBA and coaching at the game’s highest level has come from what he calls ``The Van Gundy School.’’

Clifford, now a 19-year veteran in the NBA, got his start in the NBA, first as an advanced scout and a year later as an assistant coach while working for the New York Knicks under the recommendation of the former head there, Jeff Van Gundy. Clifford then went to Houston with Van Gundy, serving under him as an assistant coach (2003-07). When that run ended, he was hired by Van Gundy’s younger brother, Stan, to be an assistant coach in Orlando, and he was a driving force on the Magic teams that reached the NBA Finals in 2009 and Eastern Conference Finals in 2010.

Coaches often say that their styles and strategies are a product of coaches that they played and worked for previously, and that’s certainly the case with Clifford. Many of his philosophies and tactics have been derived straight from the Van Gundys.

With his Magic hoping to rebound from a lopsided loss in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, Clifford was asked repeatedly about the adjustments needed to be made to shift the series back in the favor of Orlando. For the answer to that question, Clifford turned to something that Jeff Van Gundy used to utter during playoff series that he was involved with while coaching the Knicks and Rockets.

``Listen, Jeff used to say this all the time and it’s so true,’’ Clifford recalled. ``People love to talk about adjustments, but the biggest adjustment in most playoff series is some guy who goes two-for-eight (in one game) goes five-for-eight (in the next game). It’s true. I’ve been in a ton of these (playoff series) and you want to try and do things better at both ends of the floor, but at the end of the day a lot of (making adjustments) gets vastly overplayed.’’

FOREIGN FLAIR: For further proof that basketball is edging closer to soccer as the world’s most global game, there were 15 credentials issued on Friday night to media hailing from six different countries (outside of the U.S. and Canada).

Evan Fournier and Vucevic, natives of France and Montenegro respectively, said that the NBA playoffs are closely followed their home countries. Both admitted to getting an increased amount of calls, text messages and social media messages from fans in their home countries with the Magic in the playoffs.

``After Game 1, they all called me and after Game 2, they all went to sleep,’’ Fournier joked. ``I have my family here and obviously everyone here is excited for me. But (French fans) they are following the playoffs with a different attention now. I’m getting a lot of text messages after games, for sure.’’

Added Vucevic, who lived in Switzerland, Belgium and Montenegro while his father was playing professional basketball in the 1980s and ‘90s: ``A lot of people there (in Montenegro) stay up late and watch – the playoff games, for sure. They’re watching it, really following it and into it. And I’m getting a lot of texts from people there because when it’s playoff time, people tune in a little more than normal. People are watching more closely now, even at home (in Montenegro). I haven’t been there in a long time, so I think it’s fun for them to get to watch me in the playoffs.’’

UP NEXT: Game 4 between the Magic and Raptors – also at the Amway Center – will be Sunday at 7 p.m. (TV: Fox Sports Florida/TNT). Limited tickets remain for the game and more information can be obtained by logging onto OrlandoMagic.com or calling 407-89-MAGIC.

Following Friday’s game, the series will take on a vastly different feel with the games coming at a more rapid-fire pace. Following Games 1 and 2, the Magic and Raptors had two days off between games to rest, recover and make adjustments. After Friday’s Game 3, Game 4 (Sunday), Game 5 (Tuesday in Toronto), Game 6 (Thursday, if necessary) and Game 7 (April 27, if necessary) come every other day and often with travel in between for the two teams. Game 5 will be in Toronto, a potential Game 6 would be back at Amway Center and a potential Game 7 would be back in Toronto.

Clifford said the changing nature in the series – from two days off between games to one day off – could change some of the decisions he makes going forward.

``For sure, the minutes,’’ Clifford said of the top concern with rest time for teams and players decreasing. ``A night like (Tuesday) where you have two days before you play again, you can play guys more.’’

