Magic Diversity Game Changer: Vernice Atkins-Bradley

Name: Vernice Atkins-Bradley

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat (4/10/22)

Vernice Atkins-Bradley has been involved in excess of $8 billion dollars in various real estate development and construction projects, spanning over 33 years. She is the Majority Owner of Votum Construction, a company she co-founded with Teska Dillard. She is a Licensed General Contract or in the State of Florida, which is a rare achievement for a woman. In her role as President/CEO, she provides management oversight and directs all daily business operations, which includes but not limited to strategic planning to advance the company’s mission and objectives; generate revenue; promote profitability and growth for its employees. She serves as the Executive Coach to Senior Level Managers. She also develops and implements strategies to keep a positive image for the company and strong relations with clients, as well as direct marketing and promote services performed by the company to obtain a competitive position in the industry.

Her business development acumen has led her company to being a partner in the construction of several notable projects in Central Florida. Projects such as Barry Law School-Legal Advocacy Center, Rock Springs Elementary School, Orlando Soccer Stadium, Florida Citrus Bowl Rebuild(now Camping World Stadium), and most recently the New Horizon West High School and South Terminal Airport Expansion. Prior to starting Votum, Atkins-Bradley was employed by Turner Construction for nearly 11 years and spent the latter two years serving as their Southeast Regional Director of Community Affairs and Business Development. Her work experience has also included serving as a Chief Contract Negotiator, Paralegal, Compliance Investigator, and Senior Contract Manager, working for organizations such as City of Orlando, Black & Veatch, and Greater Orlando Legal Services. Additionally, she served three years as Vice President of the M/WBE Alliance and Construction Assistance Center.

Atkins-Bradley is a passionate advocate for the advancement of women, minorities and small businesses. She blends her business experience with her passion in a way that has been fulfilling and rewarding. She believes we will build a stronger and more vibrant community by developing smaller firms and advancing others. Atkins-Bradley is not one who seeks after accolades, awards, or recognition, but she has been honored for her work. In March, 2021, she was presented by the African American Chamber of Commerce–Central Florida with the “Legacy Award.” In March of 2020, she was named “Women On The Move” by Onyx Magazine. In 2005, she was selected by Orlando Business Journal as the first “Business Executive of the Year”, and in that same year she received the “Summit Award” from the Women’s Resource Center, the “Leadership Award” from the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials and the “Drum Major Award” – presented by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. She has received the Community Service Awarded presented by the Diversity Committee for Orange County and “Succeeding Against All Odds” Women Business Owners Award Recipient presented by the City’s Blueprint Office in partnership with Gamma Phi Delta Sorority, Inc. Xi Beta Chapter; and “2013 Trailblazer” presented by PAST, Inc; only to state a few.

With a fervor for community services, Atkins-Bradley constantly volunteers her time, talent, and give of her treasure in service to the community. In fact, over 3 decades ago, she and a small group of members of the Southwest Orlando Jaycees started the Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Parade and the Annual Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy’s Prayer Breakfast, which now boast an audience of over 2,000 people. She has served on many boards and committees, which include but not limited toPresident/CEO of Votum Construction, LLC the Central Florida Transportation Taskforce, Orange County Code Enforcement, Nat’l Caucus of Black Local Elected Official Foundation, FAMU LawSchool Board of Visitors, and Orlando Neighborhood Improvement Corp, and she completed the longest services of any Chair on the Board for the African American Chamber of Commerce, serving as Chair for over 3 years. She served on Metro Orlando Economic Development Commission, Downtown Development and CRA Board (Chair)as well as Professional Opportunities Program for Students (Vice-Chair). She was a member of the think tank of Leaders, who conceptualized Creative Village. Her current service includes Orange County Housing Finance Authority and Board of Advisors for Barry Law School, and she is Board Member for Advent Health Foundation Cardiovascular Institute.

Atkins-Bradley’s aspiration is to live a life that embodies commitment to the community and service to others. One of the other ways she is currently achieving this isAtkins-Bradley and Sisaundra Lewis, a renowned vocal artist, created the “Find Your Voice” Mentoring & Leadership Development program for middle school girls, in collaboration with Orange County Public Schools (OCPS). The program’s goal is to impact the lives of young girls by teaching them FYV’s core principles in the acronyms - V.O.I.C.E.- Value, Overcoming, Integrity, Commitment, and Enthusiasm. The project speaks volume about Vernice Atkins-Bradley’s determination to fulfill her life purpose. Atkins-Bradley is a woman of Faith and believes strongly in God. She attends the New CovenantChurch of Central Florida. She is a graduate of UCF and holds a Law Degree(Juris Doctor) from Barry University Dwayne O. AndreasSchool of Law. She is married to Junius Bradley, a 20-yearArmy Veteran. They have three adult children, Jerry, Krishana, and Tene and three grandchildren Jaida, Bradley and Jamill, who are the joy of her life.