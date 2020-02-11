Magic Deliver Outstanding Offensive Effort Against Hawks

ORLANDO – If you like offense and a fast pace of play, Monday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks was certainly for you.

The Magic recorded season highs in points (135) and 3-pointers made (18) and all five Magic starters shot at least 50 percent from the field.

For the third time in his career, Nikola Vucevic tallied at least 20 points, grabbed at least nine rebounds, dished out at least nine assists and made four or more 3-pointers. The other two times this happened Orlando’s 7-footer notched a triple-double.

The only other Magic player in franchise history to reach those marks in the same categories of the same game was Nick Anderson, who did so on Dec. 20, 1995 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Another unique stat worth mentioning is one that brings Atlanta into the mix. For just the 11th time in NBA history and the first time in which Orlando was involved, both teams in the same game accumulated at least 33 assists and drilled at least 16 3-pointers.

Also, four Magic players scored 20 points or more in the same game for the first time since last March when Terrence Ross, Evan Fournier, Vucevic and D.J. Augustin did it in a contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.