Magic Confident They Will Make Another Jump This Season

ORLANDO – Their hopes and beliefs buoyed by a stirring late-season run and a trip to the playoffs last spring, the Orlando Magic’s players drove themselves throughout the offseason to expect more and demand more in the season ahead.

The collective belief of a Magic squad that should get a big bump from the continuity on the roster and with the coaching staff is that all the individual strides made should add up to the team being better and being one that can legitimately contend in the wide-open Eastern Conference in the season ahead.

``Once you get a taste of winning and a taste of the playoffs, you want to keep that up and do it more,’’ said center Nikola Vucevic, the Magic’s first all-star in seven years after averaging career highs in almost every statistical category last season. ``Especially for the guys who have been here for a few years with all the tough years with not much winning, to turn it around and get back to winning, it’s very exciting and motivating. You could feel it this summer. Guys are really excited, we want to have a better season and we believe that we can.’’

Eager to try and carry over the momentum established from last season when they went 22-9 in February, March and April to wipe out a pedestrian 20-31 start, Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman worked to keep the team intact by retaining Vucevic, Terrence Ross, Khem Birch and Michael Carter-Williams. That foursome is back alongside of a young core that includes Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier, D.J. Augustin, Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba and Wes Iwundu. Sprinkle in the additions of defensive ace Al-Farouq Aminu and intriguing point guard Markelle Fultz – who has been fully cleared of the shoulder issue that marred his first two NBA seasons – and the Magic believe that they have plenty of reasons to be optimistic as they start training camp on Tuesday at the Amway Center.

``The way I look at it right now, the East is wide open with all of the changes (to teams such as Toronto, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Boston), but I don’t get caught up in all that stuff,’’ said Augustin, the hero of Orlando’s Game 1 defeat of the eventual champion Raptors in the playoffs and one of the key players in last season’s turnaround. ``I’ve said it about three times now – if we start how we finished last year, we can surprise a lot of people and a lot of teams.’’

While the pieces certainly seem to be in place for the Magic to make another jump after making an NBA-best 17-win improvement last season, Weltman and head coach Steve Clifford are quick to caution that success is not a given this season. Just because Orlando was a playoff team last season and returns the core of that squad that doesn’t mean the growth will automatically be linear, Weltman warned. The Magic will only be successful if they remember the tenants that allowed them to click late last season when they ranked No. 1 in the NBA in defense and No. 15 in offense over the final 34 games.

``If we want to (raise expectations) the best mindset that we can have is to have a good training camp because that’s where it all will start,’’ said Clifford, who will put his team through its first official practice on Tuesday morning at the Amway Center. ``A big part of the growth that we made last year and the fact that we took a step was that we did it day by day. Guys understand that the key to this league is to start (at the bottom) and go up. If you look at our play at the beginning of the year compared to, say the last 34 games, our guys made great improvement. That starts with having the right attitude about work and about trying to be cohesive on the floor.’’

Added Weltman: ``Speaking with the whole group, there was a great spirit this summer of communication, work and togetherness and there’s a lot of optimism as we approach camp. … We won’t put expectations or goals on our team, but we want to compete with ourselves every day and get better. We want to gain a greater understanding of how we win collectively. The teams that can figure that out first are going to have an advantage in the middle and at the end of the season, positioning yourself for the playoffs. So, that’s our goal coming into camp.’’

The Magic will practice the next four days at the Amway Center prior to hitting the road for exhibition games in San Antonio (Oct. 5), in Detroit (Oct. 7) and in Atlanta (Oct. 9). Orlando will play before the home fans at the Amway Center for the first time on Oct. 11 (against the Boston Celtics), and also host the Philadelphia 76ers (Oct. 13) and the Miami Heat (Oct. 17) in preseason action. For a fifth straight season, the Magic’s regular-season opener will be at the Amway Center – this time on Oct. 23 against the rebuilding Cleveland Cavaliers.

Orlando pushed its way into the playoffs last spring for the first time since 2012 by riding career years from Vucevic and Ross, while also seeing young players such as Isaac, Gordon and Iwundu make big strides. Vucevic is back with the Magic after becoming just the third player in franchise history to average at least 20 points and 12 rebounds in a season – Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard were the others – while Ross is coming off a season in which he was the first player in NBA history to sink at least 200 3-pointers without starting a game.

Weltman, who needed just two seasons as the Magic’s lead decision-maker to get the franchise back into the playoffs, said the returns of Vucevic and Ross speak greatly to the direction that the team is headed. Both players had offers from other teams in free agency, yet they quickly re-upped with the Magic in early July because of their confidence about Orlando’s positive direction. Weltman said it was important for the Magic to keep the pieces of last season’s team together so as to foster the winning environment created.

``If you’ve figured out a way to win, I place a great value in continuity. Otherwise, not so much,’’ he joked. ``Free agency is a two-way street and obviously we stated that we wanted to try and bring (Vucevic and Ross) back, but the fact that they’re wearing Orlando Magic uniforms again is a statement that they wanted to come back. I can’t say it enough – we want guys that want to be here, and we won’t want it any other way. So, that helps build and fortify whatever optimism that he had last season and now we’re just going to try and build on that going forward.’’

No one is more excited about the Magic’s continuity with Clifford and much of the roster returning than Vucevic and Fournier, the two longest-tenured players in Orlando. After playing for head coaches Jacque Vaughn, James Borrego, Scott Skiles and Frank Vogel in the years prior to last season, Vucevic and Fournier are delighted to have some familiarity in place in what will be their eighth and sixth seasons in Orlando.

``It’s great not having to come in and introduce yourself to the coach, saying, `Nice to meet you,’’’ Vucevic joked. ``In the NBA, when you look at all the teams that have had success for many years, they have the same core of players and the same coach. That familiarity helps a lot. You can make small tweaks here and there, but when the basics stay the same that’s very important. That’s going to help us a lot.’’

Said Fournier: ``I’m so happy we don’t have to start over. People ask us all the time, `What changed after the All-Star break?’ Nothing changed, but it just takes time to adjust to a different system. Not having to start over this season is huge and having the same core is going to help us tremendously. You can’t really put a value on that.’’

Optimism is sky high around the Magic because of the blossoming talents of players such as Isaac, a versatile forward who is hoping to capitalize on a successful second season with another year of growth. Isaac went from 209 pounds to 231 pounds following a summer of work in the weight room and he’s vowing that he hasn’t grown in height despite the playful queries of his teammates.

Already, Magic teammates have seen flashes of improvement and growth from the nearly 7-foot Isaac and they are eager to see him unleash an arsenal that includes improved strength and confidence on foes.

``J.I. looks like he’s 20-to-30 pounds heavier, he’s much stronger and with the way that he’s moving – I’ve never seen anybody move like that,’’ Ross raved about his teammate. ``I don’t know if he’s taller than (7-foot-1 center) Mo (Bamba), but they’re roughly around the same size and the way J.I. moves is unreal. He’s like a giraffe moving like a lion. The way he moves is unreal. So, I’m excited about him this year, too.’’

Many of the same platitudes could be used for Fultz, the No. 1 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft who has been limited to just 33 games in his first two NBA seasons because of a thoracic outlet syndrome condition in his right shoulder. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Fultz split his summer in Orlando and Los Angeles while strengthening his shoulder and trimming his body fat ratio to 7 percent. Doctors have pronounced Fultz fully healthy for the start of training camp, and he can’t wait to show the Magic – and the rest of the basketball world, for that matter – that he can be a difference-making point guard in the NBA this season.

``The only thing I’m really worried about his helping this team and going out there and giving it 100 percent and doing what I need to do to help us win,’’ said Fultz, who has no restrictions on his involvement in practice starting on Tuesday morning. ``I feel really good and I’m ready for training camp. I’m taking it day by day and I haven’t looked too far ahead. I’m excited (about the start of training camp) because that’s the first step. Just being able to get a good sweat in, compete, learn some more plays and the defensive schemes and get myself ready for the season.’’

Several Magic players feel as though they are already ready for the season after competing in the FIBA World Cup for their home countries. Vucevic (Montenegro), Fournier (France), Birch (Canada) and Aminu (Nigeria) competed in China, while Isaac (USA) was a part of USA Basketball’s Select Team. Fournier, who helped France upset the USA squad and earn a third-place finish, feels he is poised for a solid bounce-back season with the Magic after averaging 19.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists and shooting 41 percent from 3-point range in eight games with the French National Team.

``Well, I’m in shape and that’s the main thing, but it good for me playing a lot of big games with pressure and it was good to be able to do a lot of things on the court,’’ said Fournier, who is coming off an NBA season in which he shot just 43.8 percent from the floor and a career-worst 34 percent from 3-point range. ``The main thing about last year was my shooting. The rest of it, I was really (happy) with that. But last year is last year and I never really thought about it. … Last year was last year, and I’m looking ahead.’’

And the Magic are looking ahead to this season, one they feel will see them go from a nice story in 2018-19 to one in 2019-20 where they become strong contenders in the Eastern Conference.

``For us and the entire team, I’m sure every single one of these guys is thinking about how last year will aid this year and now it’s just about getting back to that place and being better (in the playoffs) than we were,’’ said Isaac, promising to continue to use Orlando’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of Toronto as motivation this season.

``That’s the goal – to be that team (that they were down the stretch last season) for a full season,’’ Isaac added. ``To do that, we have to recognize what got us there and made that happen. We have to compound those points (of interest) on top of one another and ride the wave into this season.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.