Magic Classic Wins: Shaquille O'Neal's NBA Debut

ORLANDO - The very moment that the Orlando Magic went from being a hopeful, upstart expansion franchise to one that was suddenly an internationally recognized brand and a force to be reckoned with throughout the NBA was when it landed massive center Shaquille O’Neal.

So says those who played with the behemoth center early in his NBA career when O’Neal completely transformed almost everything about the Magic in a Shaq-sized way.

``Shaq really put us on the map,’’ said Jeff Turner, a reserve forward on the Magic throughout O’Neal’s four seasons with the Magic from 1992-96. ``Everything changed with Shaq – the way we travelled, the way we flew, the hotels that we stayed in and the attention and the crowds that we saw.

``Everyone wanted to see Shaq,’’ Turner added. ``When we were on the road before, we were one of those teams where you didn’t always get a full crowd. But with Shaq, everywhere you went, you were always playing in front of a packed house every night.’’

With the NBA season suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, Fox Sports Florida is using the next couple of weeks to show select classic games from the Magic’s glorious, 31-year history. After debuting the Magic’s first-ever preseason game, its first-ever, regular-season victory and 1989 wins over Magic Johnson’s Lakers and Michael Jordan’s Bulls, Fox Sports Florida will re-air O’Neal’s debut in Orlando pinstripes on Saturday at 8 p.m. That O’Neal debut – one in which the Magic defeated the rival Miami Heat 110-100 on Nov. 6, 1992 – will re-air on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

O’Neal, Orlando’s No. 1 pick of the 1992 NBA Draft following his All-American career at LSU, hammered the Heat for 12 points, 18 rebounds and three blocked shots. That night, Orlando outscored the Heat by 19 points in the second half to open O’Neal’s career with a victory.

As he did several years later by tearing down the backboard to steal the thunder from Nick Anderson’s NBA-record 50 points off the bench, O’Neal’s NBA debut robbed the Magic small forward of his shine from the 1992 opener. That night, Anderson made 17 of 26 shots, scored 42 points, grabbed eight rebounds, handed out six assists and grabbed five steals. However, he had to share the limelight with the Magic’s new enforcer in the middle.

``It didn’t take any practices for me to know about Shaq because I already knew about what he was about and how good he was going to be,’’ said Anderson, who, like O’Neal, is a Magic Hall of Famer. ``I tell people all the time, when Shaq was in high school, one of his college visits was to (the University of) Illinois and I had the opportunity to be the host for him. His presence was known to me before he ever got to Orlando. I knew what he was about, what he brought to the table and it was just about him getting the NBA play down. He already had the physical part.’’

O’Neal won the NBA’s Rookie of the year award following the 1992-93 season after averaging 23.4 points and career bests in rebounding (13.9) and blocked shots (3.5). He would go on to lead the NBA in field goal percentage in 1993-94 (59.9 percent) and lead the league in scoring in 1994-95 (29.3 points per game) while helping the Magic to the NBA Finals.

In that run to the 1995 NBA Finals, the Magic closed down the Boston Garden by whipping the Celtics, they toppled Jordan’s Bulls in six games and outlasted the Indiana Pacers in seven games. In the Finals, the Magic squandered big leads in Games 1 and 2 and ultimately got swept by Finals MVP Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets.

Throughout those 1995 playoffs, O’Neal demolished foes to the tune of 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 blocks over 21 games. Anderson believes that O’Neal’s frightening combination of sheer size, raw strength and nimbleness makes him one of the best all-around athletes to ever play in any American professional sport.

``I hear people talking about this big guy or that big guy and I laugh because Shaq would kill all of those guys,’’ Anderson said with a big laugh. ``I used to tell (former Magic center) Dwight (Howard) all the time, `You are an all-star, a dunk champion and one of the best big men in the game, but Shaq would have killed you.’

``No disrespect to a guy like (Philadelphia center) Joel Embiid, who is one of the best big men in today’s game, but nobody has ever played with the physicality of a big man like Shaq,’’ Anderson added. ``He just handed out physical beatings and young guys don’t know what Shaq was like as a center. I used to look at some of the guys’ faces as Shaq would plow into them and I’d think, `May God have mercy on you.’’

As big as O’Neal was as a player, he had an equally outsized personality that drew fans and media types to the Magic center. More any player in the 31-year history of the Orlando franchise, O’Neal was the dominant force who made the sports world recognize the power and potential of the Magic.

``It was like going from, `no attention to all of a sudden getting all of the attention,’’’ said Anderson of O’Neal, who controversially broke apart the Magic’s budding dynasty when he bolted to the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent in July of 1996. ``Big Fella changed the dynamics and changed the whole organization. His presence was felt on the floor, off the floor, NBA wide and worldwide. He brought that `ooomph’ to the organization and to our team. It was special how he brought that notoriety to the Magic and he put everybody else around the NBA on that notice that he was going to be a force to be reckoned with.’’

FOX SPORTS FLORIDA MAGIC CLASSIC WINS SCHEDULE

DAY DATE TIME MATCHUP REPLAY Sat 4/18/20 8 PM Magic vs Pistons (Oct. 13, 1989) Tue, April 21 at 6 PM Tue 4/21/20 8 PM Magic vs Knicks (Nov. 6, 1989) Thu 4/23/20 8 PM Magic vs Lakers (Dec. 12, 1989) Sat 4/25/20 6 PM Magic vs Bulls (Dec. 20, 1989) Tue, April 28 at 6 PM Sat 4/25/20 8 PM Magic vs Heat (Nov. 6, 1992) Sun, April 26 at 9:30 AM Tue 4/28/20 8 PM Magic vs Bulls (May 7, 1995) Sat, May 2 at 12 PM Thu 4/30/20 8 PM Magic at Bulls (May 12, 1995) Sat, May 2 at 2:30 PM Sat 5/2/20 5 PM Magic vs Bulls (May 16, 1995) Sat, May 2 at 5 PM Sat 5/2/20 7:30 PM Magic at Bulls (May 18, 1995) Sun, May 3 at 9:30 AM

