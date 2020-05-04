Magic Classic Wins: Games 1 & 2 of 1995 Eastern Conference Finals

ORLANDO - While the Orlando Magic’s 1995 playoff series victories over the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls are among the most memorable in franchise history, their toppling of the Indiana Pacers in that season’s Eastern Conference Finals might actually hold more significance.

Add in the fact that the series was a knockdown, drag-out battle over a seven-game, back-and-fourth epic that ultimately propelled the Magic to their first NBA Finals and one can understand why outlasting the Pacers might rank that conquest as the most important in franchise history.

``In that Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers, that might have been one of the greatest series of basketball in playoff history,’’ opined Jeff Turner, a reserve forward on that 1995 Magic squad that emerged victorious following a clutch Game 7 performance at Orlando Arena. ``Each team won on their home court and there were so many crazy games in that series. Luckily, we found a way to win it in Game 7.’’

With the NBA season suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, Fox Sports Florida has used much of April and May to show select classic games from the Magic’s glorious, 31-year history. Fox Sports Florida is re-airing Orlando’s four victories from that 1995 Eastern Conference Finals, starting with Game 1 (6 p.m.) and Game 2 (8:30 p.m.) on Tuesday. Games 5 (Thursday, 8 p.m.) and 7 (Saturday, 7 p.m.) will follow later in the week.

The Magic got to the East Finals by beating the Celtics and closing down the famed Boston Garden in Round 1 of the playoffs, and then whipping Michael Jordan and the Bulls in Round 2. As for the Pacers, they outlasted the New York Knicks in seven games and then had to start the East Finals two nights later against a rested and ready Magic squad.

Orlando was able to grab a commanding 2-0 lead in the series by riding the dynamic play of center Shaquille O’Neal, point guard Penny Hardaway and other role players in 105-101 and 119-114 victories.

While O’Neal battered Rik Smits, Dale Davis and Antonio Davis inside for 32 points and 11 rebounds in Game 1, Hardaway set up much of the action with his 20 points, 14 assists, three steals and three 3-pointers in the Magic’s Game 1 victory. Down five points at halftime, Orlando won the game with a 35-21 bulge in the third period.

The Magic looked like an unstoppable force in Game 2 when it shot 57.3 percent from the floor and drilled 12 of 29 3-point shots. That torrid shooting allowed the Magic to overcome a 37-point night from Indiana guard Reggie Miller, who made 12 of 18 shots, four of eight 3-pointers and nine of 11 free throws.

Just as it did in its Game 1 victory, the Magic rode the dynamic power and playmaking of O’Neal (39 points on 15 of 21 shooting) and Hardaway (19 points, 15 assists and three 3-pointers) in Game 2. Guard Dennis Scott gave the Magic a huge lift when the Indiana defense tried collapsing inside on O’Neal by hitting seven 3-point shots and scoring 25 points.

Turner, who averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds and made eight of 15 shots and five of 10 3-pointers in that series while appearing in all seven games, thinks the Orlando crowd has never been louder than it was during those East Finals against the hated Pacers. The passion of the fans in Orlando – combined with the dominant play of O’Neal and Hardaway – proved to be a lethal combination for Indiana, which lost four times in the City Beautiful.

``My biggest takeaway from that playoff run was that you really got a sense of the power of sports and its ability to unite a city,’’ said Turner, who is now a game analyst for Fox Sports Florida. ``People from every walk of life were all about the same thing – supporting the Magic. From the goggles on the water tower and the posters and billboards all around town – it was all just incredible. It was a great time to be a Magic fan, and a great time to be a Magic player, too.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

FOX SPORTS FLORIDA MAGIC CLASSIC WINS SCHEDULE