Magic Classic Wins: Game 4 of 2009 Eastern Conference Finals

ORLANDO - If not for his miraculous, fall-away 3-point shot to win Game 2 of the 2009 Eastern Conference Finals, LeBron James just might have suffered the second playoff sweep of his NBA career.

The Orlando Magic, the opposition for James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in those East Finals, were just that clutch and downright dominant back in 2009.

After getting a game-winning 3-pointer from Rashard Lewis to win Game 1 and watching James rescue Cleveland with his straight-on, buzzer-beating shot from 35 feet at the end of Game 2, the resilient Magic bounced back to win Games 3 and 4 at Amway Arena to regain control in the series. Maybe those victories shouldn’t have come as a surprise considering that the Magic – prohibitive underdogs in the East Finals – won both meetings against Cleveland in Orlando in the 2008-09 regular season, including one in April of that season by a whopping 29 points.

In Game 4, a 116-114 overtime thriller that will be re-aired tonight by Fox Sports Florida at 8 p.m., the Magic rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit, appeared to have won the game late in regulation and eventually pulled out the victory in the extra period. Superstar center Dwight Howard scored 10 of his 27 points in overtime and guard Rafer Alston was clutch all game long with 26 points as the Magic withstood a 44-point onslaught from James and won 116-114 to grab a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

``As a team, we believe that any time we step on the floor and play our brand of basketball, we can win,’’ Howard said that night of the Magic, which shot 50 percent from the floor and made a staggering 17 3-pointers – 11 more than Cleveland.

As the Game 4 victory wrapped up, Magic fans inside Amway Arena repeatedly chanted ``One More Win,’’ which Orlando would eventually snag in Game 6 to punch its ticket to the 2009 NBA Finals.

With the 2019-20 NBA season suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, Fox Sports Florida has used much of April and May to show select classic games from the Magic’s glorious, 31-year history. After showing Orlando’s defeats of Philadelphia and Boston in the first two rounds of the 2009 playoffs, Fox Sports Florida is re-airing Orlando’s six-game demolition of Cleveland in the East Finals this week. Game 4 will be televised tonight at 8 p.m., while the series clinching Game 6 victory will be shown on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Prior to the Game 6 showing on Saturday, Magic wins in Game 1 (12:30 p.m.), Game 3 (2:30) and Game 4 (5 p.m.) will be shown earlier in the day.

The Magic thought they were about to dispatch James and the Cavaliers in regulation of Game 4 when Lewis – the hero from the Game 1 victory in Cleveland – drilled a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left to put Orlando up 100-98. However, James fell as he drove in the final seconds, got the whistle from referees and calmly sank two free throws to send the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Howard scored Orlando’s first six points. He had 10 of Orlando’s 16 overtime points by making all four of his shots and two free throws. For the game, Howard connected on 10 of 16 shots and seven of nine free throws – repeatedly exploiting his quickness and athleticism advantages inside against Cleveland big men Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Anderson Varejao and an aging Ben Wallace. Howard added 14 rebounds, four assists, three blocks to back up his case for the NBA MVP award that season. Howard, 24 years old at the time, finished fourth in the MVP race that season behind James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant.

Alston, Orlando’s midseason pick-up point guard to fill in for an injured Jameer Nelson, had his biggest game of the playoffs when Cleveland dared to double-team off of him. Alston mad 10 of 17 shots – including six of 12 3-point shots – for his 26 points. During his 37 minutes on the floor that night, Orlando was a plus-18 on the scoreboard.

Lewis chipped in 17 points and two 3-pointers, while Hedo Turkolgu added 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Mickael Pietrus, who averaged 13.8 points while making 17 of 36 3-point shots in the series, chipped in 17 points and five 3-pointers off the bench in the Game 4 victory.

Cleveland guard Mo Williams, who had ``guaranteed’’ a Cavs’ victory in Game 4 and a series win, made just five of 15 shots and missed all three of his 3-point shots before a booing Amway Arena crowd. Orlando needed every one of its points after the way James scored 44 points in Game 4. He made 13 of 29 shots, four of 10 3-pointers and 14 of 18 free throws while helping Cleveland lead by four after one period, by eight at the half and stay up by one at the end of the third quarter.

With Cleveland down six points in the final minute of overtime, James rallied Cleveland to within one of Orlando with 4.6 seconds remaining by making a 3-pointer as he fell into the Magic bench. After Lewis made one of two free throws, Orlando tried to avoid a suffering a similar fate as Game 2 by attempting to deny the ball to James with a double team. He still got the pass and let fly a 35-footer that was off the mark this time to give Orlando the victory and a 3-1 lead.

A much younger James got Cleveland to the 2007 NBA Finals, but they were overwhelmed there by the San Antonio Spurs and summarily swept in four games. The four-time MVP, which won the league’s highest individual honor in 2009, might have been swept out of the 2009 East Finals by the Magic if not for his high-arching shot in Game 2. Years later, James and Cleveland lost 4-0 in the 2018 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors for the only other playoff sweep of his career.

The Magic played from behind most of the night in Game 1, but they rallied to capture that victory on Lewis’ 3 pointer with 14.7 seconds remaining. Orlando returned home following James’ miraculous shot in Game 2 and returned to dominance with victories in Game 3 (99-89) and Game 4 (116-114). On that same floor a few nights later, it was Howard – and not James – who would emerge as the dominant figure in the series by producing 40 points and 14 rebounds in Orlando’s 103-90 defeat of Cleveland that sent the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals.

``We’re not happy with just winning a few games in the Eastern Conference Finals,’’ Howard said. ``We want to win the whole thing.’’

