Mo Bamba to Assist in Fundraising Efforts Hosted by Magic Gaming

- As part of the NBA Together campaign in the continuing effort to assist those most in need during this unprecedented time, Magic Gaming will host a charity stream virtual fundraiser "Help from Home" on Weds., April 8 to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The fundraiser will feature Magic Gaming players Brandon "ToXsiK" Raudenbush and Brendan "Reizey" Hill, Magic center Mo Bamba, Magic Community Ambassador Bo Outlaw along with various influencers in Central Florida including Scooter Magruder, Trevor "TmarTn" Martin and more. The virtual fundraising event will be streamed live on Twitch on the participating influencer’s individual channels throughout the day. Fans interested in making a donation can visit the link, Magic Gaming Virtual Food Drive

In Central Florida, one in six children face hunger and due to COVID-19 the community faces increased demand for food insecure families. Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida has already doubled the amount of food leaving its distribution center on a daily basis to stock the shelves at local emergency food pantries across all six counties. Emergency food pantries continue to be the front line in this evolving situation and a convenient way for individuals and families to find the food they need in their neighborhood.

According to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida's website, overall, the need for food assistance remains high. Many low-wage workers live paycheck to paycheck and do not have an emergency fund set aside. The best way to help feed families in crisis is through monetary donations or by starting a virtual food drive. The funds raised will help purchase additional food resources in a safe and secure way and distribute it to those most affected by these uncertain times.

Families in need of food, can visit the food finder by going to www.feedhopenow.org/need, visitors input their address or zip code and a list of nearby feeding partners is reported, along with a map. Each result provides a location, phone number and the hours of operation.

The Orlando Magic and its NBA 2K League team, Magic Gaming, are committed to the youth of Central Florida, serving more than 100,000 children annually with a focus on education, housing/homelessness, the arts and health programs focused on preventing childhood obesity. In addition, the Magic and its teams are focused on joining together to help those in need during the Coronavirus pandemic with Magic players and the teams' ownership group, the DeVos family, pledging $2 million towards a compensation fund for Orlando Magic, Amway Center, Lakeland Magic and Orlando Solar Bears hourly workers for games and time missed during the COVID-19 suspension of seasons. Magic players Nikola Vucevic and Mo Bamba have also contributed to the fund. In addition, Magic players including Jonathan Isaac, Aaron Gordon, D.J. Augustin and Wes Iwundu have contributed to the needs of local youth, with Isaac and Iwundu working with Project Life to make food donations; Gordon providing funding to Orange County Public School's Homeless Student Fund; and Augustin donating to Krewe of Red Beans in his hometown of New Orleans, which offers food to frontline healthcare workers. For more information on the Magic in the community please visit www.orlandomagic.com/community.

NBA Together is a global community campaign that supports, engages, educates and inspires youth, families and fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA family is committed to contributing and helping raise more than $50 million to support people impacted by the coronavirus and community and healthcare organizations providing vital services around the world, which includes the more than $35 million financial commitment already made by NBA and WNBA teams and players to date.