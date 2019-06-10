Magic Announce Tryouts for New Hip-Hop Dance Teams

ORLANDO -The Orlando Magic announced open tryouts for a new hip-hop dance team which will be called "The 407." The team will be made up of men and women.

“The new performance team will build on the 30-year tradition of the Magic Dancers and execute professional routines at Orlando Magic games, while making appearances and continuing our tradition of community service,” said Entertainment Teams Manager Jeanine Klem-Thomas.

The Magic will also hold tryouts for a new 12-and-under boys and girls hip-hop kids dance team and a senior 55+ hip-hop team. Tryouts for all three teams will start with an open call on August 10. To register, please log onto www.orlandomagic.com/entertainment.

In addition to the three new hip-hop dance teams, Magic game experiences for the coming season will include: a stunt team, a rebranded drumline, and an interactive hype squad.

“On an annual basis we review and evaluate our live entertainment elements and we are excited about a fresh approach to our game entertainment components,” said Magic Senior Director of Live Entertainment & Production Geoff Krohmer.