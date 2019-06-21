Magic Announce Summer League Schedule

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic will open play in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League on July 5, 2019 against the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. (11 p.m. ET), the NBA announced today.

All 30 teams will compete in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 along with the Chinese and Croatian National teams, marking the first time the league will feature two international teams. The 15th NBA Summer League will take place July 5-15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

With 32 teams participating, NBA Summer League 2019 will be an 11-day, 83-game competition that will have each team playing in four preliminary games. Following the preliminary games, the top eight teams will be seeded in a tournament that culminates with the championship game on July 15. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play in a consolation game. Each team will play at least five games and as many as seven. The Magic will also face Denver on July 7 at 3 p.m. (6 p.m. ET) before taking on Miami at 1 p.m. (4 p.m. ET) on July 9 and Brooklyn at 2:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) on July 10. Tournament play will begin on July 11.

NBA Summer League began in 2004 with six NBA teams playing a total of 13 games. Last year’s event featured, for the first time, all 30 NBA teams playing 82 games. The Magic’s roster will be released next week. Orlando Summer League Schedule (subject to change)

Orlando Summer League Schedule (subject to change)

DATE VISITOR HOME LOCAL ET ARENA TV

July 5, 2019 Orlando San Antonio 8:00 p.m. 11:00 p.m. Cox NBA TV

July 7, 2019 Denver Orlando 3:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Cox NBATV

July 9, 2019 Miami Orlando 1:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. Cox ESPN2

July 10, 2019 Orlando Brooklyn 2:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m. Thomas and Mack ESPNU