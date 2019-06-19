Magic Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

ORLANDO -- Magic fans in Orlando will get their first look at the 2019-20 squad at the Amway Center on Oct. 11.

Fresh off their first playoff appearance in seven years, the Magic will open the 2019-20 preseason with three straight road games before debuting at the Amway Center on Oct. 11 against the Boston Celtics. The Magic will also face the Philadelphia 76ers (Oct. 13) and rival Miami Heat (Oct. 17) at the Amway Center before starting the regular season the next week.

The NBA is expected to release the regular-season schedule in either late July or early August.

Orlando opens the preseason on Oct. 5 in San Antonio. It will then play road games in Detroit (Oct. 7) and Atlanta (Oct. 9) before returning to Central Florida for the three preseason home games.

Tickets for the Magic’s three preseason games are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets via OrlandoMagic.com or by calling 407-89-MAGIC.

Season tickets, partial plans, group tickets and single-game suite rentals at the Amway Center are also on sale. Those can also be purchased via OrlandoMagic.com or by calling 407-89-MAGIC.

The Magic open training camp on Oct. 1 in Orlando. The Magic had the NBA’s biggest win improvement (17 more victories) this past season and closed with a 22-9 run to reach the postseason for the first time since 2012. In the playoffs, the Magic won Game 1 in clutch fashion before losing four straight games to the eventual World Champion Toronto Raptors.

The Magic have the Nos. 16 and 46 picks in Thursday night’s NBA Draft, which will take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. It is the first time since 2012 that the Magic’s first selection will fall outside of the lottery picks (1-14).

2019 ORLANDO MAGIC PRESEASON GAME SCHEDULE

TICKET INFORMATION: 407-89-MAGIC or ORLANDOMAGIC.COM

HOME GAMES AT AMWAY CENTER IN ALL CAPS

Date Opponent Time (ET)

Oct. 5 @ San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Detroit 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 BOSTON 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 PHILADELPHIA 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 MIAMI 7 p.m.