Magic and Celtics Set to Square Off For First Time This Regular Season

ORLANDO – The Boston Celtics are one of two teams in the NBA that the Orlando Magic have yet to face this season. That will change tonight when the two teams face off at the Amway Center, and the timing just might turn out to be especially beneficial for the Magic.

Orlando (29-14) comes into the night in need of a win after dropping the first game of its three-game home stand – 120-114 to Oklahoma City – on Wednesday. As for the Celtics (29-14), they won’t have key reserve Enes Kanter (right hip contusion) and standout forward Jayson Tatum and they could potentially be without standout guard Jaylen Brown, who is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain.

Still, the Magic know they will have their hands full against a deep and talented Boston team that thrives by playing physical and aggressive defense.

``Well, the main thing with (the Celtics) is their switching (defensively) because they are switching everything (point guard) through (power forward),’’ Magic shooting guard Evan Fournier said. ``They’re so versatile and they can give you different looks on defense. And they are a very balanced team. They are good offensively and good defensively, so it’s definitely a game where you can’t make mistakes and you have to bring your A-game. So, we have to make sure that we follow the game plan.’’

Boston two-way center Tacko Fall, a former standout at nearby UCF, is with the Celtics and could be in line to play tonight at the Amway Center. The 7-foot-5, 311-pound Fall, who led the Knights to the first NCAA Tournament win in school history last spring, has appeared in four NBA games this season and has averaged 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 5.3 minutes a night. He’s been a star at the G League level with the Maine Red Claws, averaging 13.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

``Every now and then, I’ll hit him up and call him or text him and check him and make sure he’s doing all right up there in cold Boston,’’ said Magic center Mo Bamba, who has been friends with Fall for several years. ``He’s just a really good guy and his character speaks loudly for the type of person that he is. (Fans reaction to the center) is kind of expected … everyone loves Tacko. Not only is he a big person, but he really does have a big personality. He’s a good guy.’’

Orlando did not sign forward Gary Clark to a second 10-day contract after his first 10-day deal expired on Thursday. In five games, Clark averaged 4.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 13.8 minutes a night. He had 10 points and two 3-pointers in his first game with the Magic – a 119-118 defeat of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Magic are certainly familiar with having to play shorthanded for extended stretches. Forwards Jonathan Isaac (left knee sprain and bone bruise) and Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee surgery) could be out the rest of the season, while veteran point guard D.J. Augustin (bone irritation in his left knee) is in the second week of an absence expected to be three-to-four weeks.

Those personnel losses likely played a role in Orlando uncharacteristically struggling on the defensive end on Wednesday in the loss to the Thunder. Using a three-guard set, the Thunder had their way with the Magic in pick-and-roll sets and shot better than 66 percent much of the game. In the game, OKC ended at 60.5 percent from the floor – the highest any foe has shot against Orlando this season.

Both the Magic and the Celtics prefer to win games with their stellar defenses. Orlando ranks first in the NBA in points allowed per game (104.3), while Boston is third (105.5). The Magic are 12thin field goal percentage allowed (45.4 percent), 15thin 3-point percentage allowed (35.5 percent), fifth in blocks (5.9) and third in steals (8.6). The Celtics rank ninth (44.6 FG percent allowed), 10th(34.6 3FG percent allowed), sixth (5.8 blocks) and eighth (8.3 steals) in those same categories.

While the Magic and Celtics haven’t played yet this season, they did meet for an exhibition game back in October. The takeaway from that game was the defensive intensity of the Celtics, Magic coach Steve Clifford said.

``(The Celtics) are third in deflections and (eighth) in steals and sixth in points off turnovers – it’s a big part of who they are,’’ Clifford said. ``They’re top-five in offense and defense. The ball pressure, the passing-lane pressure and they switch more aggressively than anyone else does – it hurt us (in October) and it’ll be consistent with what they do every night.’’

With the Celtics potentially missing Tatum and Brown, they could potentially lean more upon point guard Kemba Walker, who has a long history of being a Magic killer. Now in his first season with the Celtics after playing for Charlotte for the first eight years of his career, Walker is averaging 21.7 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds a game this season while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 39 percent from 3-point range.

In 31 career games against the Magic, Walker has averaged 20.9 points, 6.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds a game and has shot 44.5 percent from the floor and 32.8 percent from 3-point range.

Clifford, who coached Walker for five seasons in Charlotte, is well aware of the guard’s ability to get it going offensively. He is hopeful that the Magic get back to defending at a level that they have been accustomed to doing most of the season.

