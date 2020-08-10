Magic and Bucks Will Meet in Playoffs for Second Time Ever

ORLANDO - For the second time ever, the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks will square off in a playoff series. That was confirmed late Sunday night when the Brooklyn Nets secured the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a victory over the L.A. Clippers. The Nets, who the Magic will play on Tuesday at 1 p.m., will match up with the Toronto Raptors in the first round.

The other time the Magic and Bucks played each other in the postseason was in 2001. That was also a first round series, however back then first round series’ were a best-of-five. Milwaukee prevailed in four games, with Orlando’s one win in the series coming in Game 3. Tracy McGrady erupted for 42 points in that game. The Bucks that season were led by Glenn Robinson, Ray Allen and Sam Cassell.

Milwaukee won all four regular season meetings against Orlando this season. The last time they played was on Feb. 8 at Amway Center, where Brook Lopez led five Bucks players in double figures with 23 points in Milwaukee's 111-95 victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the heavy favorite to win the MVP award for a second straight year, finished one assist shy of a triple-double with 18 points, 18 rebounds and nine dimes. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando in that contest with 21 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, while Terrence Ross scored 20.

The goal for the Magic before the playoffs begin is to be as healthy as possible and also be playing in a manner that will make them a factor in the postseason. On Sunday when Orlando took on the Boston Celtics, the Magic were missing several of their core players. Aaron Gordon missed his second straight game with a strained left hamstring. Evan Fournier was sick with a non-COVID-19 illness. Michael Carter-Williams sat out for a third consecutive contest with a sore left foot. Jonathan Isaac is out for the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL a week ago.

Despite being so undermanned, the Magic played with good spirit and energy in their overtime loss to the Celtics. The Magic’s starters in that game were Vucevic, Gary Clark, James Ennis III, Wes Iwundu and D.J. Augustin – a group that not only had never started together before but never actually had been on the court at the same time in any prior game. Markelle Fultz, Ross, Melvin Frazier Jr. and Vic Law all played well off the bench.

“Everybody stepped up. We played well for the most part,” Ross said. “That’s what you got to do in situations and moments like this.”

Orlando has two seeding games remaining. After the game against Brooklyn, the Magic will play the New Orleans Pelicans, who were eliminated from playoff contention after their loss to the San Antonio Spurs combined with the Portland Trail Blazers’ win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

The good news about a playoff matchup already being determined a week in advance of the series beginning is that it gives everyone plenty of time to prepare for their opponent. Both teams will now be able to watch extensive film of the other team and identify all of their strengths and weaknesses.

The Magic will be in the playoffs for the second straight season and 16th time in franchise history.

“It’s a great accomplishment for us after all the years of struggle that we had,” Vucevic said. “Very, very happy (and) very proud of my teammates and all the work we did and the coaching staff as well. Definitely a step in the right direction for us and hopefully we can do something significant once we get there.”