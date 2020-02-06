Magic Acquire James Ennis From 76ers

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have acquired veteran forward James Ennis from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a 2020 second round draft pick (owed to the Magic from the L.A. Lakers), President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. The Magic have also waived forward Amile Jefferson.

“We are excited to welcome James to the Magic family,” said Weltman. “James adds shooting, athleticism and toughness. He fits well with our young core and established veterans.”

Ennis (6’6”, 215, 7/1/90) has played in 49 games this season with Philadelphia, averaging 5.8 ppg. and 3.1 rpg. in 15.8 minpg., while shooting .349 (37-106) from three-point range.

Originally selected in the second round (50th overall pick) in the 2013 NBA Draft, Ennis has appeared in 327 career games (85 starts) with Miami, Memphis, New Orleans, Detroit, Houston and Philadelphia, averaging 6.4 ppg. and 3.2 rpg. in 19.9 minpg., while shooting .356 (251-705) from three-point range.

Jefferson has seen action in 18 games for Orlando this season, averaging 0.8 ppg. and 1.3 rpg. in 4.1 minpg. He originally signed a two-way contract with the Magic on July 30, then signed with Orlando on November 1.