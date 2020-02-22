Key Showdown With Nets Up Next for Magic

ORLANDO – If their first 56 games of this topsy-turvy season have told the Orlando Magic anything, it’s that they will most likely bounce back from Friday’s shortcomings against an elite foe and play well on Monday against one that has been as spotty as they have been.

Because of their struggles to put solid shooting together with dependable defense in the same game, the Magic (24-32) have mostly failed to string together much consistency thus far. But there has been one area where the Magic have been fairly consistent – and that’s a good thing for them considering how the schedule is about to turn in their favor.

Orlando is an impressive 19-7 this season against teams with losing records. Playing well in those situations has allowed the Magic to mostly weather a host of injury issues and shooting struggles and cling to the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Two games clear of the Magic in the standings prior to their game Saturday in Charlotte, the 25-29 Brooklyn Nets, are dead ahead on the schedule for Orlando. Monday’s game at the Barclays Center will start a stretch for Orlando where it will play 15 of its next 19 games against teams with losing records. Orlando’s remaining 26 games have foes with a combined winning percentage of .460 – giving it the NBA’s fourth-easiest schedule the rest of the way. A whopping 17 of the final 26 games will be against teams with losing records.

Three of those games will be against a Brooklyn team that the Magic are desperately trying to catch and potentially move into the seventh seed. The Nets’ remaining foes have a .495 winning percentage and they still must face Milwaukee (twice), Boston (twice), the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

``It’s a big game, but for us every game going forward are big ones. But with that one (in Brooklyn), it’s a head-to-head matchup, so it could be very important down the line for that (seventh) seed if we’re tied,’’ Magic center Nikola Vucevic said. ``We know that they play well at home. We beat them once, so we know they’ll be prepared for us. But it’s good that we have two days to prepare for that one.’’

Orlando will be trying to rebound from a 122-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at Amway Center. In that game, the Magic struggled on both ends of the floor early in the game, getting carved up defensively by all-star guard Luka Doncic while also missing 18 of their first 19 3-point shots. Orlando did rally to take a brief 69-68 lead and they got the score tied at 75 and 78 in the third quarter, but their pick-and-roll defense betrayed them in the fourth quarter as Doncic (33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists), Kristaps Porzingis (24 points, 10 rebounds and four 3-pointers) and Maxi Kleber (a career-best 26 points and three 3-pointers) had big nights for the potent Mavs.

``There were a lot of things we could have done better in this game, but I just thought our attention to detail just wasn’t there from the start,’’ said Magic forward Aaron Gordon, who had 10 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his first game since his controversial runner-up finish in the Slam Dunk Contest in Chicago last weekend. ``Yeah, we did a good job of fighting back, but if you are just going to give away possession after possession, you’re not going to be able to win in this league.’’

``Attention to detail’’ was something that a disgusted Gordon mentioned repeatedly following Friday’s game. That issue, he added, is one of the reasons that the Magic have struggled this season against elite teams. Orlando notched two wins over Philadelphia early in the season and it stunned the Lakers in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, but otherwise it has struggled against the NBA’s upper crust. Following the loss to Dallas, Orlando dropped to 4-25 against foes with winning records.

Orlando is hopeful that it will have electrifying point guard Markelle Fultz for Monday’s game against Brooklyn after he went down late in Friday’s fourth quarter and did not return. Fultz, who was dazzling throughout the game with his 14 points, nine assists and array of dynamic drives into the paint, collided with Kleber as he tried to contest a shot at the rim and went down with what was diagnosed as a cramp in his left calf muscle.

Down just 81-78 when Fultz went down and stayed on the floor for several seconds before ultimately checking out, the Magic struggled badly without their playmaking point guard. When Fultz didn’t return to the game, Orlando’s deficit swelled to double digits for most of the fourth period.

Fultz had one of the finest games of his young NBA career on Jan. 6 when the Magic defeated Brooklyn 101-89 at Amway Center. That night, when the Nets backed off Fultz and dared him to shoot from the perimeter, he burned them for a career-best 25 points by making 11 of 20 shots and two of five 3-point shots.

Speaking of shooting, the Magic know that they will have to be more accurate than they were on Friday if they want to notch a big victory over the Nets. Against Dallas, the Magic took a season-most 43 3-pointers, but they connected on just nine of those shots. This season, Orlando is 3-9 in the 12 games where it has attempted at least 35 3-point shots.

While Evan Fournier (28 points and five 3-pointers) and Terrence Ross (19 points and three 3-pointers) combined to make eight of their 20 3-point attempts, the rest of the team hit just one of 23 attempts. Seven others, including new starter James Ennis III (zero-of-three shooting) and returning point guard D.J. Augustin (zero-of-two shooting) attempted at least one 3-pointer without a make.

Magic head coach Steve Clifford had no issues with the 3-point shots taken, but he knows that the Magic will need to make more of those attempts from beyond the arc to keep pace against a Brooklyn team that went into Saturday ranked ninth in the NBA in 3-point makes per game (12.7) and sixth in 3-point attempts per game (37.3).

``We had a bunch of open shots and (Vucevic) had a bunch of open shots the whole game that we need to be made,’’ Clifford said referring to Vucevic’s one-of-seven shooting from 3-point range. ``You’ve got to make those shots because we’re shooting wide-open shots. In this league, it’s hard enough to get an open shot, so you certainly don’t turn it down. What’s better than getting a wide-open, rhythm shot? You’ve just got to make them.’’

If the Magic make the majority of them against Brooklyn on Monday, they’ll greatly improve their odds of racking up their 20thvictory of the season against a foe with a losing record. Last season, Orlando and Brooklyn each won 42 regular-season games, but the Nets got the No. 6 seed and the Magic dropped to No. 7 because of Brooklyn’s 2-1 record in the season series. If the Magic can win on Monday, they will clinch at least a tie in the season series with two more shots (March 23 in Brooklyn and March 27 in Orlando) to win the head-to-head tiebreaker.

``This is a big game for us,’’ Gordon admitted. ``I think they’re up two games (prior to Saturday’s games) and if we get this one, I think it would put us in a good position to catch them.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.