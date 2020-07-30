Jump Ball: Top 5 Offense or Top 5 Defense for Magic During Seeding Games?

Top 5 Defense

By Dan Savage

When basketball philosopher Josh Cohen approached me with the aforementioned question, my natural inclination was to reply with a quip, “why not both?” After all, NBA statistics have proven in the modern era that balance is as important as having a dominant defense or offense when it comes to winning a championship.

But once the appeal of being a wise … uh … fella … wore off, my memory reflected on some of my favorite teams of all-time to watch. The 1994-95 Orlando Magic and the 2004-05 Phoenix Suns, the inspiration for “:07 Seconds or Less” (which was written about the subsequent year’s team), both hold a special place in my basketball viewing heart. I found myself about to agree with Mr. Offense, Josh Cohen, the pick-up equivalent of Kyle Korver – trust me don’t leave him open.

However, just as I was about to utter words of agreement, the logical side of my brain kicked in. This isn’t about sentimentality or offensive creations that can easily appeal to the basketball masses. This is a question that at its heart is about science and engineering. It’s about maximizing the talent of a particular group.

Any unit equipped with Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac, both fully capable of making NBA All-Defensive teams, that’s invested significant draft capital in Mo Bamba, whose combine record-setting wingspan and college career project him to be a high-level shot blocker in the league, and that possesses versatile gritty defenders like Michael Carter-Williams should have its identity centered around defense.

"We’re big from the one through the five, we can switch on anybody (and) we’re very versatile," James Ennis said.

Even when you look at the back of the Magic’s rotation, players like Wes Iwundu, Gary Clark, Melvin Frazier Jr. all offer tremendous defensive potential.

“People talk about the shots I make or being a shot maker or a three-point shooter, but really my calling is (if) I play really good on defense,” Clark said. “(Defense) is big for me, because coach is raving about defense, defense, defense, (which) gets me excited.”

We haven't even mentioned some of Orlando's underrated defenders like Nikola Vucevic, whose positioning and low foul rate make him much better at that end of the floor than he gets credit for, but I'm not going to name every player on the roster here.

With that in mind, to say that this team should prioritize offense over its defense would be rejecting its natural engineering. For example, the Porsche 928 has incredible towing capacity, but it’s not why it was designed. Instead, it was created to have a combination of power, poise and handling with the refinement that would make it one of the premier luxury sports cars of its era. We'll take the improving offense, but let's celebrate this squad's defensive design.

Plus, this formula has led to team success in the past. Orlando broke its playoff drought last season due to stellar play on the defensive end.

In their final 31 games last season, 22 of them wins, the Magic owned the NBA’s best defensive rating, reflecting their dominance in the number of points allowed per 100 possessions. That ferocious finish bumped them up to eighth overall in this category for the entire season.

That mark consistently proves to be extremely valuable. As my counterpart once pointed out, since 2000, only three teams – the 2001-02 Miami Heat, the 2010-11 Milwaukee Bucks and the 2012-13 Washington Wizards – had losing records despite finishing with top five defensive ratings. Three other teams – the 2005-06 Indiana Pacers, the 2014-15 Bucks and the 2016-17 Chicago Bulls – went 41-41. That means 94 of the 100 teams in the top five in this area so far this century posted winning records, with many of them recording over 45 victories.

When you consider that this restart season comes after a four-month-plus layoff and teams just had a few weeks of practice and only three scrimmage games, you could argue that defense will be even more important than in the past. Finding a consistent shooting rhythm will likely be a challenge for any team, thus making it imperative to rely on defensive effort and intensity night in and night out.

Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford has spent an extensive amount of time during Orlando’s restart practices focusing on the team’s ball pressure as well as their high and side pick-and-roll defense because of how pivotal it will be during the team’s seeding games.

So for my final point, I’ll just turn it over to him.

“For our team, our calling card has to be the defense,” Clifford said. “We’re going to have to play well at both ends of the floor to win a series, but again, defense for us is where it has to start.”

Need I say more?