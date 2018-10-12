Jr. Magic Spotlight - Jack Lutzeier

Each month we will feature a different Jr. Magic partner so you can learn about the leagues in our community. For this month we talk with Jack Lutzeier. Jack oversees The National Basketball Academy’s Junior Magic league. The National Basketball Academy is also a key partner with the Orlando Magic as they provide the coaching for all of our camps throughout the year.

When and where did you begin playing the game of basketball?

I began playing in middle school in 7th grade back in Colorado. Our first team had seven players and was undefeated, which led to over 25 players trying out in 8th grade.

How long have you been involved with coaching at The National Basketball Academy?

This is now my 12th year with the academy. I started in May of 2006, and it’s currently my 10th year in Orlando as I moved here in November of 2007.

You have coached camps and clinics in many different countries. How many international countries have you coached in and do you have a favorite?

I have currently coached, hosted a lesson, coaching clinic or camp in 20 countries around the world. One of the coolest places would have to have been Dubai, UAE or Dakar, Senegal. My favorite place to visit and coach has been Costa Rica - I have now been four times and really enjoy the people and the work ethic of the players.

When did you first become a Jr. Magic Partner and where is your program located?

We have been a Jr. Magic partner since our winter league of December 2007 and WE host our league at the RDV Sportsplex in Maitland.. We host four seasons per year (winter – January/February, summer - June/August, fall – September/October, winter 2 – November/December) and leave the spring open for our players to play in our travel/AAU program.

How many kids participate in your Jr. Magic program throughout the year?

In our league program, we host around 800 +/- players per year (roughly 200 per season). In our full program, including camps, clinics, travel teams and training, we serve between 3,000-3,500 players annually.

What is your favorite memory from TNBA?

There have been so many great times in our program from former players going to the professional level to life changing decisions of which school to attend in our program. However, I don’t feel that any event or time is more memorable than any other, each game, training session, championship, defeat, camp, etc. is memorable in its own right. I look forward to each and every experience on the court with young basketball players, as it always leaves something to be remembered.

Who is your favorite Magic basketball player of all time? Do you have a favorite Magic memory?

My favorite all-time Magic player must be… I would say a tie between Grant Hill and Vince Carter, however I am a huge Steve Kerr fan (who most people don’t know but wore #2 during the 92-93 season after being traded from Cleveland) but don’t think he would count. Additionally, I have to say the two most welcoming guys, and also solid players, are Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw - they helped me a lot in my transition to Orlando back in ’08. My favorite all-time Magic memory would have to be meeting my wife at camp the first summer here in Orlando, as she was a Magic Dunking Dancer and went on to be with the Magic for over 15 years.

Any fun facts about yourself or TNBA that you’d like to mention?

The Academy started by a guy named Shane Kline-Ruminski in Cleveland, Ohio and was introduced to the scene by an MTV series called “Made” where he helped change a young high school kids’ image and turn him into a basketball player. The company’s first official name was “Train with Shane” and now, over 16 years later, we are in four countries around the world and have worked with 12 different NBA teams.

My motto is “change the world, one dribble at a time.” Most people laugh at that, but I believe in it.