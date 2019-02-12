Jr. Magic Spotlight - Jack Love

Each month we will feature a different Jr. Magic partner so you can learn about the leagues in our community. This month we talk with Jack Love. Jack is the National Director and President of Operations with Youth Basketball of America. YBOA has been involved with the Orlando Magic for many years, but recently became a Jr. Magic partner.

When did you join the YBOA team?

I've been a member of the YBOA team in some capacity for nearly 20 years

What is your current role with YBOA?

I am the National Director and President of Operations

Did you participate in any youth sports growing up?

Yes, I played basketball primarily but also baseball, football and swimming

Roughly how many kids participate in your youth leagues each year?

We have a National/International organization. We estimate nearly 100,000 kids participate in YBOA leagues, tournaments and camps annually.

When are your leagues offered throughout the year?

We have programs around the United States that operate with variable schedules. However, in the Central Florida area, we offer Fall, Winter and Spring Basketball Leagues. We also host multiple basketball tournaments throughout the year in the Greater Orlando area including our National Championship at the Orange County Convention Center with 18 courts under one roof.

Have any past participants in YBOA gone on to play at the collegiate and/or professional level?

We've always discussed going back to research as many professional players as possible that have come through our program. In our 30 year history, there have been a ton of NBA players that participated in YBOA with many from the Central Florida area including Vince Carter, Shane Larkin, Austin Rivers, Nick Calathes, Amar'e Stoudemire, Darius Washington Jr., Chandler Parsons, etc.

What do you enjoy most about working with YBOA?

Definitely seeing players and people grow, develop and succeed. Providing all levels of opportunity and competition for young players to develop athletic and life skills through basketball.

While YBOA is somewhat new to the Jr. Magic partnership, you have had a relationship with the Magic for many years. What Magic related memory are you most fond of?

I've been a Season Ticket Holder for that past 10 seasons. I also have a nearly 20 year history and partnership the Magic including Tournaments, All-Star Events, Leagues and Special Events. My fondest memories have always been all past playoff games. The energy, excitement and buzz in the arena on every possession is palpable.

Who is your favorite Magic basketball player of all time?

Tobias Harris - tremendous example for young players on and off the court.

The All-Star game is this month. Which current players would make your starting 5?

East: Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo

West: Steph Curry, James Harden, Paul George, Lebron James, Anthony Davis

However, I would love to see very deserving players like Tobias Harris and Nikola Vucevic make the All-Star roster this year for their stand-out seasons.

Lastly, tell us a fun fact about yourself or about YBOA.