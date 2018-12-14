Jr. Magic Spotlight - Clay Baker

Each month we will feature a different Jr. Magic partner so you can learn about the leagues in our community. This month we talk with Clay Baker. Clay is the Activities Director with Orange County Parks and Recreation, one of our largest Jr. Magic partners. In addition to this, Clay is originally from Central Florida and is a longtime Magic fan.

How long have you been with Orange County Parks and Recreation?

I have been with Orange County Parks and Recreation for 24 years and in my current position of Activities Director for 19.

Did you participate in any youth sports growing up?

Growing up I played Pop Warner football, little league baseball and basketball here locally in Orlando.

When and how did OCPR first become a Jr. Magic partner?

Orange County Parks and Recreation initially started participating in the Jr. Magic program approximately 18 years ago. At that time, we managed a community center in Apopka and that was our first site to partner with the program.

How many OCPR sites currently offer Jr. Magic leagues and when are these leagues offered?

We currently offer the Jr. Magic program at six different gyms throughout the county. Five of those gyms are the Orlando Magic/Orange County Recreation Centers built by the Orlando Magic. They are South Econ Recreation Center, Silver Star Recreation Center, Meadow Woods Recreation Center, West Orange Recreation Center and Goldenrod Recreation Center. Our other gym was built by Orange County and is located at Barnett Park. We currently offer a Fall League at all six gyms from September thru November, a Winter/Spring league from January thru March and one Summer league at the Orlando Magic/Orange County West Orange Recreation Center from June thru July.

Roughly how many kids participate in the program each year?

For the three seasons mentioned, we have roughly 4,800 children participating yearly.

What is your favorite memory during your time overseeing the Jr. Magic program at OCPR?

My favorite memory would probably have to be the morning we broke ground on the first Orlando Magic/Orange County Recreation Center at South Econ. For many years we rented various facilities to run our program and it was always our hope to one day have our own in order to expand our Jr. Magic program. That morning our dream was coming true and it eventually expanded to five more gyms, which now helps us offer youth basketball to nearly 5,000 children yearly.

Who is your favorite Magic basketball player of all time?

That’s a tough one. My family were original Magic season ticket holders back when the franchise started, and we have had a lot of great players through the years. It is really hard to pick but I would have to say I enjoyed all of those players on the original team. Sam Vincent, Reggie Theus, Terry “Pump Fake” Catledge, Jerry “Ice” Reynolds, Nick Anderson, JT, Scott Skiles and Otis. Being an Orlando native, it was so cool to have our own team back then. The whole city loved them, it was a great time.

Do you have a favorite Magic related memory?

I have several actually. The first would be seeing Scott Skiles set the all-time single game assist record in person, second would be when Greg Kite took Rony Seikaly over the table at the end of the court versus the Heat (the O-rena was going nuts) and last would probably have to be when we defeated LeBron to make it to the NBA Finals. There are many more, but those stand out for sure.

What do you enjoy most about the holiday season?

Things I enjoy most about the holiday season are putting up lights and decorating plus spending time with family and friends.

Lastly, tell us a fun fact about yourself.

I apparently set my high school’s record for free throw percentage or makes in a game. I was more of a defensive specialist back then and in one game I went 17 for 19 from the line, scored 28 points but we still lost.