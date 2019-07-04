2019 Summer League: John Petrucelli's Strengths

Last year was John Petrucelli’s third season in the G League and second in Lakeland, where in 2018-19 he started in 32 of the 47 games he appeared in – quite astonishing considering he, like teammate Jeremiah Hill, was a Division II college player before embarking on his pro career.

The 26-year-old finished the regular season tied with BJ Johnson, who signed with the Sacramento Kings late in the year, for the best 3-point percentage on Lakeland, the league’s most efficient long-distance shooting team. He canned 57 of his 129 3-point attempts and was almost automatic from both corners beyond the arc, shooting nearly 59 percent from the left side and 46 percent from the right.

The former Molloy College standout, who was playing in Slovakia before the G League, was among Lakeland’s leaders in other statistical categories, too. He ranked No. 1 in both steals and blocks on the team, amazing considering he’s only 6-foot-4.

Petrucelli is a perfect fit on a pace-and-space team. He’s very comfortable in transition, either with the ball in his hands or when he runs to the 3-point line and awaits a kick-out pass. He led Lakeland in total fast break points last season.

