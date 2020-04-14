Isaac Takes Over NBA's Twitter Account to Answer Fan Questions

ORLANDO - Jonathan Isaac has always strived to be a model teammate both on and off the court and make an impact on the lives of others.

As a man of deep faith, he’s been nicknamed “The Minister of Defense” for his unmatched willingness to provide assistance on the defensive end of the floor. He’s earned merits for his efforts off the floor as well, being named the 2019 co-winner of the Rich and Helen DeVos Community Enrichment award for his impact on the Central Florida community.

As the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, Isaac took instant action to help those in need by teaming up with J.U.M.P. Ministries and partnering with Project Life, Inc., to provide hot breakfasts and lunch meals for school-aged children in the Orlando area from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. five days a week (Monday-through-Friday) throughout the crisis.

On Tuesday, he continued to bring light to the issues at hand by taking over the NBA’s twitter account to discuss those topics, provide advice to kids and answer some light-hearted questions from fans.

Here are some of the highlights:

Q: You recently provided hot breakfasts and lunch meals for school-aged children in the Orlando area. Can you talk about the importance of giving back during this crisis?

Isaac: Before I answer the question, I want to let you know that feeding is still going on as we speak, so you can head to ProjectLifeNow.org, my Instagram, my Twitter to find out more backstory on exactly what’s going on. If you want to be a part of it, if you want to help push it, please do. As for the question, they wanted to focus specifically on kids, because we know that parents are going through so much right now: trying to make sure their families are healthy, they’ve got their bills, they’ve got their job situations going on. So we just wanted to provide some peace of mind for the families who are concerned about their kids eating in this time. Also, not only are they doing that, but every Friday, Project Life is giving away a box of non-perishables that should last a family about a week. I think to this date, there have been about 4,000 plates that have been passed out, I’m not sure how many boxes, but it’s been an amazing outpouring of support and people pushing it. Thank you so much and let’s continue to get through this in one piece.”

Q: What would you tell young athletes trying to make it to the NBA?

Isaac: I would tell them not to just develop their game. Who you are goes such a long way; your character, your integrity, what you’re about, because you’re going to be around people so much. You’re going to be working for people, you’re going to be working side-by-side with people, eyes are going to be on you, you’re going to be a role model to kids, looked at through the eyes of the media and everything. So who you are means so much and goes such a long way. Just like we go to the gym to develop our game, we go to school to develop our minds, you have to do something to develop who you are as an individual. For me, it’s God. God develops who I am, what I’m about and what I believe. I would say the same thing for kids who are trying to do anything in life. Don’t just focus on the craft, focus on who you are as an individual as well.

Q: The Magic bring the heat...Which teammate has the best #NBAKicks and the best #NBAStyle?

Isaac: I’m going to give two guys this answer. So my first one with this kicks is going to be Markelle Fultz. He’s got heat in game, he’s got heat out of game. And for the style, I’ve got to give it to Evan Fournier. He has that French swag, it’s just good. It’s just good. So shoutout to those two, NBAKicks and NBAStyle for the Magic.

Q: Have you guarded someone in your career that was a player you looked up to growing up? Who was it and how did you do?

Isaac: Yes, absolutely and the guy is (Kevin Durant). I used to watch KD so much – I still watch him now – but so much when I was younger. I used to watch him before every high school game, every college game. Then, fast-forward a couple years and I’m guarding him and that experience was great. I’m not afraid to say that it was so surreal. I was starstruck. I remember thinking in my head like ‘I’m touching KD right now.’ We’re guarding each other and I’m bumping him like I’m here now. It was a great experience, it was fun. I look forward to guarding him more and more as I continue to play this game and grow and get better and better. So, yeah, KD was the guy.

Q: You have attended the Jr. NBA Global Championship in Orlando. What was your favorite part?

Isaac: So not only did I get the opportunity to attend the Jr. NBA Global Championship in Orlando, I also got the chance to go to Latvia last summer for the BWB. To see kids from all around the world enjoying one game, learning about teamwork, learning about confidence and hard work, things that they’re going to take with them forever. Also getting to see their similarities with kids that are all around the world. I think that’s super important. Shoutout to the league for what they’re doing to continue to grow the game of basketball and take it all over the world. I’m going to be intrigued to see how different our league continues to look and change over the course of time.

Q: What’s the biggest difference you’ve noticed in your game since your rookie year?

Isaac: I would say the biggest difference in my game since my rookie year is just understanding more about the game. When I was a rookie everything was just on instinct. I’m just running around as fast as I can, doing everything, making a million mistakes – not that I don’t make mistakes anymore – but definitely the game is more thought out for me. I feel like I’m understanding more about the NBA, the offense, the defense, where I can get steals, where I can get blocks, where I can score, where I can do different things out there on the floor. So, definitely understanding the game more and more and getting more comfortable.

Q: Who is the toughest player you have ever guarded?

Isaac: You guys remember how I said KD was the guy that I looked up to as a player, watched his tape and all that stuff, so in that specific game where I guarded him, he had like 40 (points). He hit the kind of game-winning shot over me at the top of the key. It was really tough and he’s definitely the toughest guy I’ve had to guard so far. Just his ability to do everything, come off screens, come off the pick-and-roll, he gets lobs, all type of stuff. So, definitely really hard to guard. Like I said, I’m up for the challenge and continuing to guard him as the years progress and go on. I look forward to it. So, yeah, definitely KD.

Check out the full Q&A on the NBA Twitter's account along with Isaac's video responses here.