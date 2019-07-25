Isaac Named to USA Men's Select Team

ORLANDO – Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac has been named to the 13-man USA Basketball Select Team, USA Basketball Chairman and National Team Managing Director Jerry Colangelo announced today.

The Select Team will train daily with the USA National Team during their training camp in Las Vegas at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center, Aug. 5-8 (not open to the public). They will also participate in the USA Blue/USA White exhibition game that will take place on Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 P.M. ET (7 P.M. local) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. For ticket information, please visit usab.com/mnttickets.

Joining Isaac on the 2019 USA Basketball Select Team are: Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn), Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento), Mikel Bridges (Phoenix), Jalen Brunson (Dallas), John Collins (Atlanta), Pat Connoughton (Milwaukee), D’Aaron Fox (Sacramento), Joe Harris (Brooklyn), Mitchell Robinson (New York), Landry Shamet (L.A. Clippers), Derrick White (San Antonio) and Trae Young (Atlanta). The team will be coached by Jeff Van Gundy.

“The purpose of the Select Team is to help prepare our National Team for the World Cup and to offer an opportunity for some younger NBA standouts to be involved in the USA Basketball National Team program,” said Colangelo. “These 13 players help extend the legacy of elite players who have been part of the USA Basketball Select Teams. Not only will this group help prepare the United States for the FIBA World Cup, but it will also provide them with valuable experience at the USA Basketball National Team level.”

Isaac (6’10”, 210, 10/3/97) played in 75 games (64 starts) last season with Orlando, averaging 9.6 ppg., 5.5 rpg., 1.1 apg. and 1.31 blkpg. in 26.6 minpg., while shooting .815 (110-135) from the free throw line. He also appeared and started in five playoff outings, averaging 6.6 ppg., 6.2 rpg. and 1.00 blkpg. in 27.3 minpg.

Originally selected by Orlando in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft, Isaac has played in 102 career NBA regular season games (74 starts), all with the Magic, averaging 8.5 ppg., 5.0 rpg., 1.0 apg. and 1.25 blkpg. in 24.8 minpg.