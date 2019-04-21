Isaac Gaining Valuable Playoff Experience

ORLANDO – Regardless of how the Orlando-Toronto first-round series ultimately plays out, one thing is for certain relating to the long-term future of the Magic: Prized second-year forward Jonathan Isaac figures to be better going forward after having gone through the white-hot intensity of the NBA playoffs.

If the 21-year-old Isaac needs to look for an example of the kind of growth a player at his position can potentially make from one season to the next, he needs to look no further than his primary opposition in the series – Toronto’s Pascal Siakam.

Through three games of the playoff series, Isaac has been one of the Magic’s most pleasant surprises. By averaging 10 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.67 blocks over the first three games, Isaac showed that the magnitude of the moment wasn’t too big for him despite him having limited big-game experience previously. He had 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in Orlando’s Game 1 win, and he had one of the most impressive stretches of his career in the first quarter of Friday’s Game 3 when he had eight points, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal (before finishing the game with 14-7-2).

``It’s huge for me, learning what the playoffs are about and doing it against a top team in our league and our conference makes all the difference,’’ Isaac said of the second-seeded Raptors. ``To go against Toronto and learn about the importance of every possession and minimizing mistakes and how much of a detriment they are to the overall game, is important.’’

The most remarkable aspect of Isaac’s game is how far he’s come in a year’s time. He was limited to just 27 games as a rookie because of a series of ankle injuries, but he grew his game and strengthened his body enough last summer to play 75 regular-season games this season.

Orlando is undoubtedly hopeful that the nearly 7-foot, 210-pound Isaac can make the kind of gains between his second and third seasons as the 6-foot-9, 230-pound Siakam, a prohibitive favorite to win the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, has this season. After averaging 7.3 points and 4.5 rebounds a game last season, the quickly blossoming Siakam gave the Raptors 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds this season. And in the playoffs, he went from 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 10 games off the bench last season to 24.3 points and 10 rebounds in his first three games of these playoffs.

Isaac admitted that the Raptors and rangy forwards Siakam and Kawhi Leonard are giving him a blueprint for how he must grow his game going forward.

``The other side of it is (learning) what it takes to get (to the playoffs) and what it takes to stay in the postseason,’’ he said. ``All of that is in the back of my head. Obviously, I’m focused on (Sunday’s Game 4), but definitely I’m learning about things I want to do this summer to help me get back to the playoffs.’’

STUMPING FOR SIXTH MAN: In the coming days, the NBA is likely to unveil the winner of the regular season’s Sixth Man of the Year award – an honor that Los Angeles Clippers’ guard Lou Williams is favored to capture for the third time in his career.

Still, the Magic are hopeful that Terrence Ross – the first player in NBA history to make at least 200 3-pointers in a season without ever starting a game – will earn some well-deserved acclaim for the work that did over the course of this season while notching a career-best in scoring (15.1), rebounds (3.5) and made 3-pointers (217).

``If you want to talk about a guy, who consistently over 82 games not just impacted but was a difference-maker for a team, (it was Ross),’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ``Lou Williams, obviously, has been great, too. But T-Ross, think of it, we don’t win many games when he’s not a big part of it. He’s been consistent and he does other things, too. For sure, he’s had a phenomenal year.’’

Ross was a major reason why the Magic had 11 victories this season that came after they went into the fourth quarter trailing – tied for the second-most in the NBA and only trailing Detroit’s 12 fourth-quarter rallies. Ross not only led the Magic in fourth-quarter scoring (5.3 points per fourth quarter), but he ranked fourth in the NBA among reserves in fourth-quarter scoring (trailing only Williams 7.6 ppg.; Derrick Rose 5.6 ppg; and Montrezl Harrell 5.5 ppg. in fourth quarters).

``It would be nice, but it is what it is,’’ Ross said of his chances to win the Sixth Man of the Year award. ``It’s really out of my control and there are a lot of guys playing well (off the bench). At this point, it’ll take care of itself and we’ll see what happens.’’

HOME-CROWD ADVANTAGE: Ross, a seven-year NBA veteran, described Friday’s experience of playing before the Magic’s home crowd at the Amway Center as ``amazing’’ and ``definitely one of my favorite memories playing basketball.’’

Added Isaac: ``It was fantastic. There was so much energy on every single possession and every play. And even when we got down by a little bit, they definitely helped us surge back into it with their energy and excitement. It was so loud in there, it was hard on every single play to hear. It was hard to hear Coach (Clifford) calling out plays and (hearing) our defensive rotations.’’

While it was somewhat expected the Magic loved the noise provided by their adoring fans, it was somewhat surprising that Toronto coach Nick Nurse admitted that the second-largest crowd to ever see an NBA game in Orlando (19,367 fans on Friday) made it almost impossible to communicate with his team – even during timeouts.

``It was loud in there,’’ Nurse admitted. ``There was one time out where (Raptors players) couldn’t really hear me and I was trying to write what I wanted them to do and they were like, `We can’t hear you and we can’t read your writing.’ So, I was like, `All right, defense, on three.’’’

UP NEXT: Game 5 between the Magic and Raptors will be played on Tuesday night at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be televised locally by Fox Sports Florida and nationally by NBA TV.

The Magic will head back to Ontario with the confidence that they can win there after being victorious once in Toronto during the regular season and also in Game 1 of the playoffs.

Orlando won 113-98 in Toronto on Feb. 24 when it scored 60 points in the second half and got 23 points and 12 rebounds from all-star center Nikola Vucevic. In last week’s Game 1 of the playoffs, the Magic were victorious when D.J. Augustin tied the game with a layup with 44 seconds to play and won it when the veteran point guard drilled a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3.4 ticks remaining.

