Isaac Will Return Tonight Against Raptors

TORONTO – Simply walking back into Toronto’s ScotiaBank Arena, a place where he scored a career-best 24 points and buried five 3-pointers slightly more than three weeks ago, put a broad smile on the face of Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac.

Knowing that he will be able to play later tonight when the Magic (6-7) face the Raptors (9-4) in Toronto made Isaac smile even more.

Out two games with a sprained right ankle, the nearly 7-foot Isaac will return tonight as Orlando begins a four-game, nine-night road trip. The first stop is against a Toronto team that whipped the Magic in the playoffs last spring and one that topped them 104-95 back on Oct. 28.

The Magic will happily welcome the return of Isaac, who ranks second in the NBA in blocked shots per game (2.88) and someone who played the game of his young NBA career the last time in Toronto. As for Isaac, he’s just relieved that he’s healthy again and cleared to play.

``Everything is good and I’m going to get through a great shootaround and be ready to go tonight,’’ Isaac said prior to his team’s morning practice.

Orlando is hopeful that the momentum and confidence that it built up during a 4-1 home stand will carry over to the road. The Magic capped that home stand with three straight victories – the final two without an injured Isaac – and are hopeful that the success will carry over to the road where they have yet to win this season. The Magic are tied with Phoenix for the fewest road games played so far at four, and they are the NBA’s lone team without a road win.

``(The road trip) is huge because we’re 0-4 on the road and we’ve got to get some wins on the road,’’ said point guard Markelle Fultz, who scored a career-best 19 points in Orlando’s defeat of Washington on Sunday. ``We’re going in the right direction, coming off that home stand that we just had, and I think it’s going to be really good for the team on this trip.’’

To find success tonight against the Raptors, the Magic need to find ways to get all-star center Nikola Vucevic going against Toronto defensive ace Marc Gasol. Vucevic is the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 21.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.33 blocks per game while shooting 54.2 percent (26-48) overall and 66.7 percent (6-9) from 3-point range in three wins.

Vucevic had one of the worst games of his career when the Magic were in Toronto in late October, missing 12 of 13 shots and scoring just five points in 25 minutes. That performance came on the heels of a first-round playoff loss in which the Raptors’ defense frustrated Vucevic over a five-game series. Vucevic averaged just 11.2 points while shooting 36.2 percent from the floor and 23.1 percent from 3-point range over the five-game series.

Tonight, Vucevic hopes to turn those numbers around against a Toronto team that will be missing Serge Ibaka (ankle sprain) and Kyle Lowry (fractured left thumb).

``Even in that game, I got some good looks and just didn’t knock them down,’’ said Vucevic, who won the East Player of the Week award for the third time in his eight-year career with the Magic. ``Part of it was that. But I feel better now individually, so I’ll just go out there and play my game. It doesn’t matter what happened last game and I can’t focus on that. It’s a new game tonight and I’ll try to play well and help the team win. This would be a big win for us, for sure.’’

To win, the Magic will likely have to lean heavily on Isaac and his ability to tightly defend blossoming Toronto star Pascal Siakam, who is averaging 25.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.2 rebounds in 36.9 minutes per game. Like Siakam did last season while winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, Isaac has shown signs of making a big jump in his game in this, his third NBA season. Not only has he boosted his scoring (12.1) and rebounding (6.5), but he trails only Lakers superstar forward Anthony Davis (3.1) in blocks per game and he ranks third in the league in total blocks (31).

Isaac knows that he’ll have his work cut out tonight in trying to slow down the 6-foot-9, 230-pound Siakam, who had 24 points and nine rebounds when the Magic and Raptors played on Oct. 28.

``He’s turning himself into a great player, he can hurt you in a lot of ways and he keeps adding stuff to his game,’’ Isaac said of Siakam. ``My job starting on him is to limit him as much as possible and take the matchup as serious as possible and play well.’’

Isaac certainly played well the last time in Toronto when he opened the first half by making his first three 3-point shots. Isaac even saw some time at center when the Magic went with a small-ball set because of Vucevic’s struggles. Isaac came through in a big way when he made seven of 10 shots, five of seven 3-pointers to score 24 points. He added to the completeness of the night by grabbing seven rebounds, swiping three steals and swatting two shots.

Tonight, he hopes to repeat that performance in Toronto in a Magic victory.

``The shots were falling and (tonight) I’ll be looking forward to the same thing hopefully,’’ Isaac said with a big smile.

