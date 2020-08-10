Insurance Office of America Joins the Orlando Magic as a Champions of the Community Partner

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic announced today a new, multi-year partnership extension with Insurance Office of America (IOA) as the insurance company joins the franchise as a "Champions of the Community" (COTC) partner. The COTC designation represents an elite tier of brands committed to the local community.

"The Orlando Magic are thrilled to have Insurance Office of America join our COTC partnership family," said Magic CEO Alex Martins. "The Magic and IOA have a long, successful history together and share a commitment to the Central Florida community and placing the customer first. We look forward to working with them to achieve their goals as we strive to be world champions on and off the court."

As part of the COTC relationship, IOA will have an in-market promotion giving 20 fans the opportunity to win a $500 credit to the Magic team shop by completing a quote on SimplyIOA, the company's new consumer facing platform that compares home and auto quotes. In addition, IOA will receive social media and radio broadcast assets with the partnership expanding to the Orlando Solar Bears and the Lakeland Magic.

As one of the Magic’s six COTC sponsors, the Magic and IOA will continue to work together to positively impact and make a difference in the Central Florida community through support of the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation, the Magic’s charitable arm.

"At Insurance Office of America our mission is to grow and lead the marketplace by serving our clients, our community and one another," said Chairman & CEO, Heath Ritenour. "We aspire to be an organization that our employees and clients never want to leave, a place that everyone can call home. We are deeply rooted and founded in Central Florida and are proud partners of the Orlando Magic and honored to be "Champions of the Community."

About Insurance Office of America

Insurance Office of America (IOA) is a full-service insurance agency founded in 1988 by John Ritenour and Valli Ritenour. Today, IOA is led by Chairman and CEO Heath Ritenour, and it is one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the United States. IOA is ranked 13th on Insurance Journal’s 2019 Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies report and 25th on Business Insurance’s 2020 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list. IOA was named a National Underwriter Agency of the Year in 2018. Headquartered in Longwood, Florida, part of the greater Orlando community, IOA has more than 1,200 associates located in over 60 offices in the U.S. and London. For more information, visit ioausa.com.