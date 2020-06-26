Here's How the Magic Did Against the Opponents They Will See at Disney

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic’s restart schedule was announced on Friday night. All eight games will take place inside Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex and will be televised locally on FOX Sports Florida. Read below for summaries of what transpired in the regular season games between the Magic and each of the opponents they will face at Disney later this summer. Orlando went a combined 6-7 against these teams prior to the hiatus.

BROOKLYN NETS

Jan. 6: Magic 101, Nets 89

Markelle Fultz had one of his best games of the season with a game-high 25 points, while six other Orlando players scored in double figures as the Magic rolled past the Nets, 101-89, at Amway Center. Orlando, which dominated the second and fourth quarters, limited Brooklyn to 21.3 percent 3-point shooting in the game. Nikola Vucevic pulled down 24 of the Magic’s season-high 60 rebounds.

Feb. 24: Magic 115, Nets 113

The Magic, behind some incredible second-half shooting, erased a 19-point third-quarter deficit and ultimately beat the Nets, the team Orlando is battling with for the seventh seed in the East playoffs. Aaron Gordon was sensational, posting 27 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. He also had a huge block on Caris LeVert with 15 seconds left to help secure the Magic’s 115-113 victory. Orlando outscored Brooklyn by 20 when Terrence Ross, who scored 21 points, was on the court.

SACRAMENTO KINGS

Jan. 13: Magic 114, Kings 112

Vucevic led the Magic with 26 points and 15 rebounds, Evan Fournier scored 25 and Gordon, who finished with 19 points and nine rebounds, converted on a game-winning AND-1 bucket with 1.1 seconds left in Orlando’s 114-112 victory. De’Aaron Fox had given Sacramento the lead on the Kings’ prior possession with his own AND-1 basket. The Magic led by seven with a little over a minute left before the Kings stormed back.

INDIANA PACERS

Nov. 10: Pacers 109, Magic 102

Despite leading by nine at the half and by as much as 13 in the game, the Magic were unable to hold off the Pacers in their 109-102 home defeat. Indiana scored 12 straight points to start the third quarter, with Malcolm Brogdon pouring in half of them. Domantas Sabonis, a first-time All-Star this year, flirted with a triple-double with 21 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists, while Brogdon finished with 19 points and eight assists. Fournier led Orlando with 22 points.

Nov. 23: Pacers 111, Magic 106

Aaron Holiday drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds remaining as the Pacers won a thriller over the Magic, 111-106. Fultz, who scored 13 points and handed out nine assists, had tied the game for Orlando on the prior possession with a dunk with 31 seconds left. Both Fournier and Jonathan Isaac had great nights, with Fournier going for 26 points and Isaac 25.

TORONTO RAPTORS

Oct. 28: Raptors 104, Magic 95

Despite getting 24 points from Isaac, the Magic were unable to slow down the defending NBA champion Raptors in their 104-95 defeat in Toronto. Orlando’s 6-foot-11 forward shot 7-of-10 from the field overall and 5-of-7 from 3-point distance. Kyle Lowry led the Raptors, who eliminated the Magic in the first round of last year’s playoffs in five games, with 26 points and Pascal Siakam scored 24.

Nov. 20: Raptors 113, Magic 97

Both Vucevic and Gordon suffered ankle injuries in Orlando’s 113-97 loss at Toronto. Fred VanVleet was the game’s top scorer with 24 points, while Terence Davis came off the bench for the Raptors and poured in 19. Fournier led the Magic with 21 points and Isaac chipped in with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Nov. 29: Raptors 90, Magic 83

The Magic struggled in the second half after leading by as much as 11 before intermission, as the Raptors’ stifling defense overwhelmed Orlando in its 90-83 defeat. Norman Powell led Toronto with 33 points. Only three Magic players scored in double figures, including Fournier, who had 19 points. Orlando shot just 34.6 percent from the floor and 24.1 percent from beyond the arc.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Nov. 13: Magic 112, 76ers 97

Vucevic posted 25 points and 12 rebounds and Gordon filled up the stat sheet with 18 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists as the Magic cruised past the Sixers, 112-97, at Amway Center. Orlando outscored Philadelphia by 17 in the fourth quarter. This was Fultz’s first game against his former team in the regular season. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound point guard finished the night with eight points, four rebounds and three assists.

Dec. 27: Magic 98, 76ers 97

Vucevic flirted with a triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, while Fultz registered 13 points and six assists against his former team as the Magic held off the Sixers, 98-97. A dunk by Gordon with 1:49 left put Orlando up 11 before Philly rallied. Joel Embiid’s last-second potential game-winning heave from just past half court fell just short.

BOSTON CELTICS

Jan. 24: Celtics 109, Magic 98

The Magic got off to a hot start and had a 16-point lead midway through the second quarter. However, the Celtics, behind Kemba Walker’s dominant performance, took control of the game after halftime and cruised to a 109-98 victory. Fournier led Orlando with 30 points, while Vucevic recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds. Walker finished with 37 points for Boston.

Feb. 5: Celtics 116, Magic 100

A strong second quarter helped the Magic pull within one at halftime. Boston, however, dominated the second half in its 116-100 win. Fournier had another excellent performance against the C’s, tallying 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting overall and 6-of-8 from 3-point range. Gordon also had a good night, finishing with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Dec. 15: Magic 130, Pelicans 119

The Magic shot 51.7 percent from the field and sank 17 3-pointers in their 130-119 victory over the Pelicans. Isaac led eight Orlando players in double figures with 21 points, while Vucevic scored 20. The Magic’s reserves were sensational as well. D.J. Augustin, who the night before had his New Orleans-area high school jersey number retired, finished with 17 points, while Ross scored 14 and Mo Bamba had 13.

2019-20 ORLANDO MAGIC SEEDING GAME SCHEDULE (“home” games in caps)