Gordon Confident He Can Be Just As Good On Offense As He Is On Defense

ATLANTA – Like a gamer with cheat codes, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon didn’t so much as play the game on Monday in Detroit as he did manipulate it.

And the ultimate kicker for Gordon on an efficient 25-point, eight-rebound and two-assist night was this: He didn’t complicate matters by overdribbling, he didn’t take wild, unadvised shots and he didn’t even break much of a sweat while systematically taking apart the Pistons.

Now entering his sixth NBA season and a grizzled veteran at the ripe old age of 24, Gordon seems to have grasped the concept of slowing the game down and simply taking what the opposing defense is yielding. So far, he’s played just two preseason games and it’s always hard to gauge the value of those, but the results have been highly encouraging for a 2-0 Magic team looking to cull more efficient production out of their talented forward. (Game 3 of the preseason is Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Atlanta against the Hawks, TV: Fox Sports Florida).

In 29 minutes of brilliant basketball on Monday, Gordon shelled the Pistons in almost every way imaginable. When a bigger defender, such as all-star center Andre Drummond, was on him, he drove to the rim for easy baskets and dunks. When Markieff Morris or Luke Kennard sagged off, he drilled three 3-pointers. And when foes dared taking their eyes off him, Gordon slashed through the lane for another easy flush.

At long last, Gordon seems to have figured out how to make the game easy for himself – something that should greatly benefit him and the Magic in the season ahead.

``It’s all about just using mismatches to my advantage,’’ said Gordon, who has made 16 of 25 shots and scored 39 points in two Magic preseason wins thus far. ``Whoever is guarding me, figure out their weaknesses defensively, and then exploit that. I have the confidence in myself to do that, my teammates have the confidence in me to do it and the coaches have that confidence in me. So, it’s just about exploiting the defense however I can.’’

If it sounds like a maturing Gordon has started to figure things out on the basketball court, it’s because that’s exactly how he feels about the state of his game. Following a summer of work to improve his low-post game, Gordon feels he has enough weapons in his offensive arsenal to be the kind of go-to scorer who can take the rapidly improving Magic to a different level.

Orlando finished with a 22-9 closing kick last season, went 42-40 overall and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2012. But both they and their 6-foot-9, 230-pound power forward are expecting much more out of the season ahead.

``For me, it’s been a long time coming,’’ said Gordon, whose Magic (2-0) continue preseason action in Atlanta on Wednesday night against the Hawks. ``I feel like a lot of people have always been waiting for my offense to catch up with my defense, and it took a couple of years, but I believe I’m there. Inside and out, I feel like I’ve filled my game up offensively. I know that’s going to help us, whether it’s me distributing the ball or scoring. Whatever we need, I’ll do that.’’

An improved two-way player last season when head coach Steve Clifford had him focus more on his defense, rebounding and playmaking, Gordon went to work this past offseason on becoming a better low-post player. Whereas in the past he’s often gotten by on being bigger and stronger, Gordon worked to become more technical and cerebral with his footwork and body positioning in the post. Now, he said, he has better mechanics and a stronger plan of attack regardless of how foes want to try and defend him.

Gordon even sought out advice from an all-time great while a guest of Kobe Bryant’s at the Mamba Basketball Academy in Los Angeles this summer. As his game matured and relied less on athleticism, Bryant became an exceptional scorer in the mid-post by reading defenders, perfecting his footwork and fearing nothing. That was basically his message to the Magic forward during their summer skull sessions.

``Kobe is actually really good in the low-post and mid-post, so talking to him for a couple of days helped me out,’’ Gordon said. ``He just talked a lot about the game within the game, making it easy and (to) shoot your shot.’’

As someone who grew up a Lakers fan despite hailing from Northern California, Gordon admitted to being somewhat star struck while in the presence of Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a future NBA Hall of Famer. In addition to talking about ways that Gordon can make the game easier for himself, Bryant fired up the young forward with a pointed pep talk.

``He’s a legend and he’s true to himself,’’ Gordon remarked. ``He’s a cold-blooded killer on the basketball court and he’s just somebody who I understand.’’

The Magic understand completely how much of a factor that Gordon can be for them going forward because of his ability to create mismatches for opposing teams. With 7-footer Jonathan Isaac also to contend with at the other forward slot, foes must decide whether to put a bigger (and usually slower) defender on Gordon or use a smaller (and often weaker) wing on him. Good luck with either of those trying to contain a well-rounded talent such as Gordon, Isaac said.

``With A.G. starting off getting those low-post baskets, everybody we play is going to start off having a smaller guy on him and we’ll take advantage of those mismatches,’’ Isaac said. ``Then, him just being A.G. and going by guys and dunking, doing what he does, that’s tough for other teams, too.’’

What’s also tough for other teams is the fact that Gordon is now a man with a plan. Instead of simply looking to use his raw athleticism to overwhelm foes, Gordon has a better plan of attack in how he can make the game both easier for himself and more efficient for the Magic.

Studying himself and studying the game – as he did much of the summer while working in California with personal trainers and in Orlando with Magic assistant coach Pat Delany – has helped Gordon grow into being a player who is better prepared, more under control and one who is understanding of exactly what he wants to do.

``It’s big having a plan now,’’ he admitted candidly. ``When you use your athleticism and you just bully (smaller defenders), you get that reputation and you lose the benefit of the doubt on calls. When you’re more technical, it makes it easier to dissect the game. Referees understand what you are doing, and it slows me down some and makes me read the game. It’s going to be really good for me going forward.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.