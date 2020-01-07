Fultz Using His High Basketball IQ to Make Adjustments On the Fly

ORLANDO – So much of being an NBA point guard, Markelle Fultz has learned in what has basically amounted to his rookie season, is having a sense of timing and an understanding of what is needed in a game.

Often, the Orlando Magic guard is forced to walk a fine line midgame of staying individually aggressive, while also playing the role of distributor and keeping his teammates happy with passes that will set them up to score. Often, it’s a balance that young point guards struggle with and one that can sometimes take years to master.

The 21-year-old Fultz, however, is the clearly the exception to the norm and he showed that once again in Orlando’s 101-89 rally past the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

With leading scorers Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic held in check much of the night and the Magic slogging through a 9-minute, 20-second stretch without a field goal, Fultz came off the bench and perfectly sensed the kind of electrifying jolt that his team needed.

Tied at 78 after his Magic had squandered a 16-point edge, Fultz fought through a one-on-one battle and got to the rim for a gritty layup in traffic. Seconds later, he used his raw speed to convert a fast-break layup that teammates later chided him about when he did not dunk the ball. Finally, Fultz capped the seven-point individual surge when he confidently drilled a corner 3-pointer – the kind of shot that the Nets backed off and dared him to take earlier in the game. That burst keyed a game-deciding 15-1 run and saved Orlando on a night when it likely would have lost without its young point guard’s incredible sense of timing.

``It’s a mentality coming into the game and then once the game starts, you have to adjust to how it’s going,’’ Fultz said of the offensive onslaught that allowed him to score a career-best 25 points on Monday. ``I had chances to be aggressive and score the ball in transition and then that opens up some of the mid-range game. I was feeling good and it’s just about having that mindset of doing whatever it takes. As the game goes on, I have to adjust to how they’re playing me and how our team is doing. Really, it’s just about being a point guard and reading how your teammates are doing, how you are doing yourself and how your team is doing at the time.’’

Fultz, who will be back in action at the Amway Center on Wednesday when the Magic (17-20) host the Washington Wizards (12-24), was doing so well on Monday while setting new career highs in field goals made (11) and field goals attempted (20) that fans rained down upon him chants of ``M-V-P! M-V-P! M-V-P!’’ It was then that Fultz’s next-level awareness of his surroundings took something of a hit, but the moment did shed some light on a humble and committed mantra that he has tried to live his life by in recent years.

``I heard somebody say it in the locker room (about the M-V-P chants), but I thought they were saying F-2-G,’’ Fultz said of a ``Faithful to the Grind’’ motto that he created and adopted for his life. ``I appreciate the love, but in my head, I was hearing F2G.

``That’s my lifestyle. That’s what I came up with and it goes with everything I do in life,’’ Fultz added. ``Being faithful to the grind and being faithful to whatever you put your mind to, that’s the goal I think a lot of people should have. I know that’s my mindset every day when I wake up – being faithful to whatever I have assigned for that day and then go do it.’’

It’s been quite a grind for Fultz to not only save a career that once looked as if it would be wrecked by injury, but also become a player who has thrived all season. The No. 1 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft and a do-everything guard seemingly filled with superstar potential, Fultz’s basketball life was rocked by a difficult-to-detect right shoulder injury called Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. For two years, he battled pain, numbness and lack of mobility in his right arm, and played just 33 games because of the malady.

The Magic took a gamble on Fultz’s massive potential even when he was at a low point in his basketball life, feeling that if they could get him healthy, his talent would eventually flow again. They traded for him last February, patiently waited for him to heal and worked with him on and off the floor with physical therapists, Athletic Trainers and assistant coaches committed to his overall well-being.

As recently as July, Fultz still didn’t have enough strength in his shoulder to shoot the ball from the NBA 3-point line. To be where he is now – averaging 11.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26 minutes a game – the Magic are awed by the steady progress Fultz has made.

``I think it was maybe, late July where he was shooting just free-throw area jumpers,’’ Clifford recalled of the guard’s former limitations. ``But, again, he’s in here (at the Magic’s practice facility) every day, he works with (assistant coach) Steve (Hetzel), he works with (assistant coach/shooting coach) Bruce (Kreutzer) and he likes to be in the gym. Some guys work naturally, which he does and it’s paying off for him.’’

Fultz’s steady progress is also paying off for the Magic, and others around the NBA are starting to take notice. As he scouted the Magic in preparation for Monday’s game, Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson noted that Fultz’s athleticism, feel for the game and willingness to defend at a high level repeatedly caught his eye. That prompted Atkinson to congratulate Orlando on nabbing a future star in last February’s trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

``Great bet by the Magic (in trading for an injured Fultz) and he’s going to be a really good player in this league,’’ Atkinson prior to his Nets surrendering 25 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two 3-pointers to Fultz.

Fultz’s drive to improve, his love for the game and commitment to the well-being of the team hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates and others surrounding the NBA. Aaron Gordon, who talks often to Fultz about the pressures that young players face in the NBA, reveled in the point guard’s career night, saying: ``He really took over the game, which is a beautiful thing, man. I’m super happy for him. He’s a talent, and I’m glad he’s finding a rhythm.’’

Former Magic point guard Jameer Nelson, who carved out a long NBA career despite being a player some questioned early on because of his lack of height and shoot-first mentality, took to social media on Tuesday to offer up congratulations to Fultz. Nelson, a native of suburban Philadelphia, appreciates how Fultz has bounced back from a slow start to his career with some stellar play in Orlando.

``I think this kid deserves a little more publicity for his braveness,’’ Nelson posted to Twitter on Tuesday. ``When he played for the Sixers the entire world was killing him. It takes a brave person to turn a negative into a positive, but you have to be willing, open-minded and mentally strong. #Respect’’

Clifford, who coached Nelson in Orlando from 2007-12 when the Magic reached the 2009 NBA Finals, the ’10 Eastern Conference Finals and made five straight trips to the playoffs, has also grown quite fond of Fultz’s mental approach to the game. As he was getting to know Fultz last spring after the Magic traded for him, Clifford would pepper the point guard with questions to try and gauge his knowledge for the game and love of the sport. He came away impressed then, and Clifford has been even more pleased throughout the season in seeing how Fultz has been ``serious minded’’ in his approach to improvement.

``He thinks the game. When you’re around him and you talk the game with him, those (Washington) D.C. kids like him, they’re brought up with basketball,’’ Clifford raved. ``He’s played against older players his whole life, he has a great feel for the game, and he studies it.

``(Assistant coach) Steve Hetzel was telling me this morning, `Some guys will watch a couple of (video) clips, and with Markelle, some days together they’ll watch 30 clips,’ which is a lot,’’ Clifford said. ``He likes it and he’s super high IQ.’’

Fultz said Monday’s career-best night is among his best moments thus far in the NBA because his play helped the Magic win. Monday’s performance is right up there with the dazzling steal-and-dunk play he made to seal Orlando’s victory over the Wizards on Nov. 17 and when he recorded a previous career high of 20 points in his native Washington, D.C. before dozens of family members and friends on Dec. 3.

Add it all up and Fultz said he couldn’t be more delighted with where his game stands now after the rocky start that his NBA career got off to because of his shoulder injury. He’s found a home with the Magic and Orlando is getting to see why he was the top player chosen in the NBA draft just 2 ½ years ago.

``It’s definitely going a little better than I expected,’’ said Fultz, who has already played in more games this season with the Magic (36) than he did in his first two NBA seasons (33) because of injury. ``My only goals that I had were to be healthy and be on the court. I knew if I did that, everything else was going to take care of itself. I’m extremely happy with where I’m at and I’ve got a lot more I can improve on. So, it’s just about keeping on working and staying there (mentally).’’

