Fultz on Embiid: “He’s Been a Big Mentor’

ORLANDO – When he was about to face former teammates and coaches from the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time back in early November, Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz prepared just as he always does by watching extra video, getting up additional shots after practice and prepping himself mentally for the tense moments of a game sure to go back and forth.

Also, because he figured to be doing battle with friend and noted trash-talker Joel Embiid at the rim, Fultz added another phase into his prep by readying some zingers to fire back at the all-star center.

Embiid never played that night – a 112-97 victory for the Magic – as he was rested while the Sixers were on the second night of a back-to-back set of games. Once again, Philadelphia is starting a back-to-back set of games, but the all-star center is expected to play tonight when the Sixers (23-10) are in Orlando to face the Magic (13-17) at 7 p.m.

Fultz, the No. 1 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft and a two-year member of the 76ers before being traded to Orlando, can’t wait to face his friend on the court tonight for the first time.

``He’s been a big mentor and he took me under his wing when I first got to Philadelphia, and he’s a great dude,’’ Fultz said of Embiid. ``He’s very kind, playful and funny and on the court he competes. That’s the same thing that I like to do, so we bonded pretty well when I was in Philly. Even now we check on each other. But I know once we’re on the court, it’s going to be all competition and when we’re off, we’re going to be brothers. So, I’m looking forward to it.’’

The Magic will have one fewer big body to throw at Embiid tonight as Mo Bamba has been ruled out because of a sprained ankle suffered in Thursday’s practice. Bamba, who has played the best basketball of his young career of late, could potentially return by Saturday’s game in Milwaukee.

In other injury-related news, veteran forward Al-Farouq Aminu suffered what head coach Steve Clifford called ``a setback’’ with his right knee following Thursday’s practice. Aminu, who has been out since Nov. 29 with torn meniscus in his right knee, was trying to rehabilitate the injury without surgery but will now be re-evaluated.

``Mo turned his ankle (on Thursday) in practice, but he may be ready for (Saturday) night, but he won’t be able to play tonight,’’ Clifford said. ``(Aminu) had a setback (on Thursday) and he’ll be reevaluated. (The right knee) just locked up on him, so this morning he can’t bend his leg, so we’ll see.’’

Orlando comes into tonight confident and well-rested. The Magic topped the Chicago Bulls 103-97 on Monday when they compiled 13 blocked shots and 10 steals, and they subsequently had three days off to rest up and prepare for tonight’s game.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive 121-109 defeat of Milwaukee team. Embiid caused so much havoc inside (31 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks) that it opened up 76ers shooters to make 21 of 44 3-point shots from the outside. Former Magic forward Tobias Harris made five of seven 3-pointers for 22 points, while Jason Richardson (18 points and four 3-pointers) and Furkan Korkmaz (16 points and four 3-pointers) also did plenty of damage from the perimeter.

``They did it a lot of different ways – they did it early in possessions, they did it on kick-outs from the post and some pick-and-rolls and dribble-hand-offs,’’ Clifford said. ``So, there’s a lot to try to get ready for.’’

Included in that prep work is a Saturday night game in Milwaukee for the Magic. Orlando will leave immediately after tonight’s game against Philadelphia and is scheduled to arrive in Milwaukee just before 1 a.m. CST. The Bucks will also be playing on the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday as they play in Atlanta tonight.

When Philadelphia was in Orlando back in November, it made just eight of 30 3-point shots. That night, Orlando used a 32-15 fourth quarter to rally to the victory.

As it turns out, the Magic’s defeat of the 76ers earlier in the season is their only one thus far against teams with winning records. While the Magic have taken care of teams with losing records for the most part, compiling a 12-3 mark in those situations, they are just 1-14 against squads with winning records – a slate Orlando could potentially improve over the next two nights.

Fultz has proven to be quite the revelation this season for Orlando, which made the brazen move of trading for the point guard last February when he was once again out of action because of a Thoracic Outlet Syndrome injury in his right shoulder. Fultz not only fully recovered from that injury, but has averaged 11.7 points, 4.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 26 minutes a night over 29 games. That’s just four games fewer than he played in two seasons in Philadelphia while being bothered his shoulder issues.

``I think he gets better and better in every phase of the game every time that we play,’’ Clifford said. ``He plays for his teammates. I’m not going to say who, but while we were on the West Coast, I had a veteran NBA guy who was a successful coach tell me that (Fultz) plays like an old-school point guard. He knows the game, he knows where his teammates want to get the ball and he organizes us. He’s not a typical young point guard just playing off athleticism. He’s very, very smart.’’

Fultz, 21, hopes to use that savvy awareness tonight when he encounters Embiid at the rim. As much as anyone, Fultz knows how dominant that the 7-foot center cane be on both ends of the floor, and he said he greatly admires how much the all-star big man wants to win. That was one of the things he took away from Embiid while spending almost two seasons with him as a teammate.

``He’s a great competitor, and at the end of the day he gives that effort on the defensive end because he doesn’t want to be scored on,’’ Fultz said of Embiid. ``He’s 7-foot … and he’s athletic to close down that space. But the biggest thing is he’s a competitor and he wants to win. Anything that he can do to do that, he’s going to do.’’

