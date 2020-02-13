Fultz Accomplished Something Very Rare in Magic History

ORLANDO – Markelle Fultz posted 22 points, 10 assists and five rebounds without committing a single turnover during the Orlando Magic’s overtime win over the Detroit Pistons.

How extraordinary is that?

Well, the only other NBA players so far this season to record at least 20 points, 10 dimes and five boards without coughing the ball up are the L.A. Lakers’ LeBron James, Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis, Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie and Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, each doing it once.

Perhaps even more noteworthy is that this was just the fourth time in Magic history it happened. Darrell Armstrong achieved this twice in 2001 and Scott Skiles once in 1990.

Fultz has an impressive streak going, too. He hasn't committed a turnover in any of Orlando's last 10 quarters, with the most recent one coming late in the first half of the Magic's game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

The Magic dishing out 34 assists on Wednesday is also significant. With 33 of them in their previous game against the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando reached at least 33 assists in back-to-back games for just the seventh time in franchise history and the first time since 1996.

Fultz wasn’t the only Magic player racking up dimes against Detroit, however. Aaron Gordon tallied a season-best nine assists to go along with 25 points and nine rebounds, while Nikola Vucevic also flirted with a triple-double, registering 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

It was the first time since Dec. 17, 2017 that three Orlando players each had at least seven assists in the same game. On that night, which also was against the Pistons, Elfrid Payton, Jonathon Simmons and Vucevic each had seven dimes.