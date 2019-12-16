Fultz Showcasing Electrifying Talent When Pushing the Pace

SALT LAKE CITY – After he had passed players on the court much the same way a sports car might on the highway, Markelle Fultz choked down his speed, shifted gears in an instant and left opposing point guard Jrue Holiday in the proverbial dust with a blur of a move.

From there, Fultz left the ground like a jet and opposing guard J.J. Redick wisely pulled the chute to get out of the way so as to not get rammed through the rim the same way the basketball did by the soaring Orlando Magic guard.

Afterward, the 21-year-old Fultz was still beaming about how one of the most highlight-worthy plays of his young Magic career came off without a hitch in Sunday’s 130-119 victory in New Orleans.

``That’s something I’ve been doing since I was younger and it’s just like an instinct play for me,’’ Fultz said of switching the ball from his left hand to his right hand to set up a flailing Holiday before wrapping the dribble around his back to free himself for the dunk. ``It was pretty dope for it to work out like it did. And then finishing it off by going and getting that dunk made it even better.’’

Everything about the jaw-dropping play – from Fultz’s raw speed in pushing the pace, to his brilliant setup of Holiday, to the nifty wrap-around, escape dribble and finally the powerful dunk over a retreating Redick – had those in attendance in awe. A noticeable roar of ``oooooohs’’ came from the crowd of 15,388 inside the Smoothie King Center, while Fultz’s Magic teammates leapt off the bench in joyous celebration.

``He’s a one-man fast break, and we need what he can give us,’’ Magic guard Terrence Ross said glowingly of Fultz. ``He’s good with the ball, he has good vision and once he gets going up the court, it’s hard to stop him. And when we cut off of him and get to our spots, he finds us. So, playing with him is great.’’

It certainly was great for the Magic on Sunday in New Orleans what with the way the 6-foot-4, 209-pound Fultz was a driving force behind his team’s offense. Orlando set season highs for points in a game (130), points in a quarter (41), 3-pointers (17) and it also tied a franchise mark for the most scorers in double figures (eight).

Fultz, Orlando’s prized reclamation project who continues to show flashes of why he was the No. 1 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, was right in the middle of all that offense on Sunday. He scored 10 points, handed out seven assists and swiped a steal that led to a dunk for teammate Nikola Vucevic. Of his nine drives into the paint on Sunday, Fultz scored four points and handed out three assists that led to another seven points.

Here’s where Fultz’s dynamic play helped the Magic most – his speed and aggressiveness in pushing the ball up the floor allowed Orlando to score 22 fast-break points and make all seven of their shots in transition. The 22 fast-break points on Sunday were nearly double Orlando’s season average.

``The ball got to going up and down and we scored a bunch of points in transition,’’ said head coach Steve Clifford, whose Magic (12-14) face the Utah Jazz (15-11) in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. ``One, that’s (Fultz’s) strength. Two, with any team, the more open shots, layups, chances to get fouled you can get, the better. When we’ve played our best offensively, that’s what we’ve been able to do.’’

To play their best against the defensively stout Jazz on Tuesday in Utah, the Magic will likely need Fultz to use his rare blend of speed and power to jump-start the running game. In trying to find ways to breathe life into Orlando’s offense, Clifford has tried to get players such as Fultz, D.J. Augustin, Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac to push the pace as much as possible. His thinking is that if the Magic can pick up a basket or two more off the turnovers they force and another few points off fast-break looks, it will greatly help the offense.

Thus far this season, Orlando ranks 12th in the NBA in points off turnovers (17.8 points per game) and 17th in fast-break points (12.8 points per game). In terms of transition scoring (no numbers advantage), the Magic rank fifth in the NBA in points per possession (1.15) and fifth in score frequency (52.8 percent), but they are just 23rd in transition points (16.6) and 25th in transition frequency (13.1 percent).

Fultz sees no reason why those numbers shouldn’t soar into the NBA’s top 10 as the Magic get more comfortable playing with him pushing the ball up the court.

``You can see that it’s getting better and better and next thing you know, it’s going to be the whole team out and running,’’ Fultz said. ``There’s no reason we can’t be one of the top transition teams in the league. That’s just one of the little things that I try to do to help this team out.’’

Another little thing that Fultz does to try and improve his individual game is watch film after almost every practice with Magic assistant coach Steve Hetzel. Together, they look for ways that the speedy Fultz can get out into transition in order to send a charge of energy into the Orlando offense.

Among players involved in at least 50 fast breaks this season, Fultz ranks second in the NBA in score frequency (64.2 percent), trailing only Miami’s Jimmy Butler (77.2 percent). In terms of points per possession on fast breaks, Fultz (1.3 points per fast break) is seventh in the league (also minimum 50 attempts). Additionally, he ranks 10th in field goal percentage on shots off the fast break at 63.4 percent – a gaudy number that is not too far off the efficiency of LeBron James (65.3 percent), DeMar DeRozan (64.2 percent), Anthony Davis (63.8 percent) and just ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo (62.4 percent).

For the season, Fultz is averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals a game while shooting 47.6 percent overall. More importantly, he’s stayed in attack mode whether he’s in the half court or on the fast break, averaging a team-best 11.4 drives into the paint per game. In his 20 starts since Nov. 2, Fultz’s number of drives into the paint rises to 12.1 per game.

``(Fastbreak baskets) are something that me and (Hetzel) talk about every game and we want to try and get at least five every game,’’ said Fultz, who drilled with Hetzel throughout last summer as he was working his way back into shape following a bout with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in his right shoulder.

``I think (using the fast break) is one of the ways that I can get some easy looks and get us some easy points,’’ added Fultz, who personally averages 2.7 points a game off transition tries. ``A quick two, three or four transition points opens everything up for us, so that’s why I try to push the ball. That’s just something I’ve tried to do since high school because it’s a way I can break out, find a teammate trailing or get us an easy bucket to affect the game.’’

Affect the game, Fultz certainly did on Sunday in New Orleans with his nifty wrap-around-the-back dribble to set up the second-quarter dunk. Teammates, like the long and athletic Isaac, have made adjustments to their games to try and sync themselves up with Fultz when he’s attacking in transition. Eventually, Fultz and Isaac said, the Magic will morph into being one of the NBA’s most lethal teams on the break.

``I tell (Fultz) all the time, `When you’re driving, I’m trying to get that handoff back behind him,’’ said Isaac, who used Fultz’s passing in transition to gash the Pelicans for 21 points on Sunday. ``So, every time I see him go to the basket, I’m trailing right behind him. He’s so quick, he made that great move on Jrue (Holiday) and just showed everybody that he is a special player.’’

