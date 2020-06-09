FOX Sports Florida Restarts the 2019-20 Season with Replays of Magic Victories

DAY DATE TIME MATCHUP NOTES ORIGINAL DATE

Wed 6/10/20 7 PM Magic vs. Cavs Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 9 rebounds to power Orlando to a 94-85 victory in the season opener for each team. 10/23/19

Sat 6/13/20 4:30 PM Magic vs. Knicks Gordon scored 10 of his 15 points in a fourth quarter that the Magic dominated to top the Knicks by a final score of 95-83. 10/30/19

Sun 6/14/20 7 PM Magic vs. Grizzlies Fournier scored 19 points and hit two huge 3-pointers in the Magic’s 118-86 rout of the Grizzlies. 11/8/19

Wed 6/17/20 7 PM Magic vs. Sixers Seven Orlando players scored in double figures and the Magic came up with a big fourth quarter to beat Philly 112-97. 11/13/19

Sat 6/20/20 4:30 PM Magic vs. Spurs Trailing by seven with less than five minutes to play, Orlando rode some hot 3-point shooting from Fournier and Terrence Ross to capture a 111-109 win. 11/15/19

Sun 6/21/20 7 PM Magic vs. Wizards Markelle Fultz opened the game with two 3-pointers and carried that momentum deep into the night to help Orlando secure a 125-121 victory. 11/17/19

Wed 6/24/20 7 PM Magic at Cavs Riding Fournier’s hot hand, the Magic connected on 48.4 percent of their shots and drilled 12 3-pointers in a 116-104 road win. 11/27/19

Sat 6/27/20 4:30 PM Magic vs. Warriors Fournier tied his career-high with 32 points as the Magic gutted out a 100-96 win over the Warriors. 12/1/19