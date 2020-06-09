FOX Sports Florida Restarts the 2019-20 Season with Replays of Magic Victories
ORLANDO - FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Orlando Magic, announced plans to replay every Magic win from the 2019-20 NBA season. Starting tomorrow, June 10 at 7 p.m., Magic fans can tune in on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays to watch all 30 Orlando victories in chronological order.
FOX SPORTS FLORIDA BROADCAST SCHEDULE
|
DAY
|
DATE
|
TIME
|
MATCHUP
|
NOTES
|
ORIGINAL DATE
|
Wed
|
6/10/20
|
7 PM
|
Magic vs. Cavs
|
Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 9 rebounds to power Orlando to a 94-85 victory in the season opener for each team.
|
10/23/19
|
Sat
|
6/13/20
|
4:30 PM
|
Magic vs. Knicks
|
Gordon scored 10 of his 15 points in a fourth quarter that the Magic dominated to top the Knicks by a final score of 95-83.
|
10/30/19
|
Sun
|
6/14/20
|
7 PM
|
Magic vs. Grizzlies
|
Fournier scored 19 points and hit two huge 3-pointers in the Magic’s 118-86 rout of the Grizzlies.
|
11/8/19
|
Wed
|
6/17/20
|
7 PM
|
Magic vs. Sixers
|
Seven Orlando players scored in double figures and the Magic came up with a big fourth quarter to beat Philly 112-97.
|
11/13/19
|
Sat
|
6/20/20
|
4:30 PM
|
Magic vs. Spurs
|
Trailing by seven with less than five minutes to play, Orlando rode some hot 3-point shooting from Fournier and Terrence Ross to capture a 111-109 win.
|
11/15/19
|
Sun
|
6/21/20
|
7 PM
|
Magic vs. Wizards
|
Markelle Fultz opened the game with two 3-pointers and carried that momentum deep into the night to help Orlando secure a 125-121 victory.
|
11/17/19
|
Wed
|
6/24/20
|
7 PM
|
Magic at Cavs
|
Riding Fournier’s hot hand, the Magic connected on 48.4 percent of their shots and drilled 12 3-pointers in a 116-104 road win.
|
11/27/19
|
Sat
|
6/27/20
|
4:30 PM
|
Magic vs. Warriors
|
Fournier tied his career-high with 32 points as the Magic gutted out a 100-96 win over the Warriors.
|
12/1/19
|
Sun
|
6/28/20
|
7 PM
|
Magic at Wizards
|
Fournier continued his hot play with 31 points as the Magic withstood a late push to topple Washington 127-120.
|
12/3/19
