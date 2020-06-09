FOX Sports Florida Restarts the 2019-20 Season with Replays of Magic Victories

Fournier and Gordon
by Magic PR
Posted: Jun 09, 2020
ORLANDO - FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Orlando Magic, announced plans to replay every Magic win from the 2019-20 NBA season. Starting tomorrow, June 10 at 7 p.m., Magic fans can tune in on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays to watch all 30 Orlando victories in chronological order.

FOX SPORTS FLORIDA BROADCAST SCHEDULE

DAY

DATE

TIME

MATCHUP

NOTES

ORIGINAL DATE

Wed

6/10/20

7 PM

Magic vs. Cavs

Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 9 rebounds to power Orlando to a 94-85 victory in the season opener for each team.

10/23/19

Sat

6/13/20

4:30 PM

Magic vs. Knicks

Gordon scored 10 of his 15 points in a fourth quarter that the Magic dominated to top the Knicks by a final score of 95-83.

10/30/19

Sun

6/14/20

7 PM

Magic vs. Grizzlies

Fournier scored 19 points and hit two huge 3-pointers in the Magic’s 118-86 rout of the Grizzlies.

11/8/19

Wed

6/17/20

7 PM

Magic vs. Sixers

Seven Orlando players scored in double figures and the Magic came up with a big fourth quarter to beat Philly 112-97.

11/13/19

Sat

6/20/20

4:30 PM

Magic vs. Spurs

Trailing by seven with less than five minutes to play, Orlando rode some hot 3-point shooting from Fournier and Terrence Ross to capture a 111-109 win.

11/15/19

Sun

6/21/20

7 PM

Magic vs. Wizards

Markelle Fultz opened the game with two 3-pointers and carried that momentum deep into the night to help Orlando secure a 125-121 victory.

11/17/19

Wed

6/24/20

7 PM

Magic at Cavs

Riding Fournier’s hot hand, the Magic connected on 48.4 percent of their shots and drilled 12 3-pointers in a 116-104 road win.

11/27/19

Sat

6/27/20

4:30 PM

Magic vs. Warriors

Fournier tied his career-high with 32 points as the Magic gutted out a 100-96 win over the Warriors.

12/1/19

Sun

6/28/20

7 PM

Magic at Wizards

Fournier continued his hot play with 31 points as the Magic withstood a late push to topple Washington 127-120.

12/3/19

