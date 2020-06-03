Fox Sports Florida Features Tracy McGrady With Three Orlando Magic Classic Replays

- FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Orlando Magic, announced plans to feature NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady this week with a trio of classic replays celebrating some of his best games as a member of the Magic. Starting Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m. with a replay of McGrady leading Orlando to victory over Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers, Magic fans can watch three vintage games over three consecutive nights on the network. Additional Magic replays will be announced at a later date.

FOX SPORTS FLORIDA MAGIC CLASSIC WINS SCHEDULE