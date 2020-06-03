Fox Sports Florida Features Tracy McGrady With Three Orlando Magic Classic Replays
ORLANDO - FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Orlando Magic, announced plans to feature NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady this week with a trio of classic replays celebrating some of his best games as a member of the Magic. Starting Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m. with a replay of McGrady leading Orlando to victory over Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers, Magic fans can watch three vintage games over three consecutive nights on the network. Additional Magic replays will be announced at a later date.
FOX SPORTS FLORIDA MAGIC CLASSIC WINS SCHEDULE
|
DAY
|
DATE
|
TIME
|
MATCHUP
|
NOTES
|
REPLAY
|
Thu
|
6/4/20
|
7 PM
|
Magic at 76ers (3/28/01)
|
McGrady scores 44 points in a back-and-forth battle with Allen Iverson.
|
June, 6 at 3 PM
|
Fri
|
6/5/20
|
7 PM
|
Cavs vs. Magic (12/25/03)
|
On Christmas Day, McGrady scores 41 points in a head-to-head matchup with LeBron James.
|
June, 6 at 5:30 PM
|
Sat
|
6/6/20
|
7:30 PM
|
Wizards vs. Magic (3/10/04)
|
McGrady scores a team-record 62 points
|
June, 7 at 7 PM
